Global Quantum Computing in Energy Industry Market
IBM, Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Service, Intel, IonQ, Zapata Computing, Xanadu, Cambridge Quantum Computing, 1Qbit, Qnami, and Quantropi are the key players in quantum computing the energy industry market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Quantum Computing in Energy Industry Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 30.8% from 2022 and 2027. The advancement of quantum computers, rising demand for managing complex energy data, and the increasing investment programs by prominent technological associations for this technology's research are the major factors driving the market's growth.
Key Market Insights
- Based on offering, the quantum computing as a service (QCaaS) segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period
- Based on the application, grid optimization will be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- Based on the deployment model, the cloud-based segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period
- Based on the end-user, the nuclear energy segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Quantum Computing Devices
- Quantum Computing Software
- Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS)
- Quantum Computing Consulting Services
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Grid Optimization
- Energy Asset Optimization
- Grid Security & Communication
- Customer Analysis
- Others
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Cloud Based
- On-Premise Based
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Solar Energy
- Nuclear Energy
- Oil & Gas
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
