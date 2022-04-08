Dr. Franklin Ossai Announces the Opening Of Precision Men's Sexual Health Clinic in London
Precision Men's Sexual Health Clinic London offers the latest effective treatments for ED and other common men’s sexual health concerns in Ontario.
Our mission is to uphold the highest standards of male sexual health care while treating all our patients with compassion, dignity, and respect.”LONDON, ON, CANADA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sexual wellness is essential to health and happiness and it is an integral part of overall well-being as men age. A healthy and active love-life offers many benefits including living longer, feeling good, and stronger relationships with partners. To help achieve sexual wellness, Precision Men's Sexual Health Clinic London is proud to offer a dedicated and proactive approach to men's sexual health care that helps men restore their natural performance and show up like never before.
Precision Men's Sexual Health Clinic is one of the relatively few providers of a comprehensive set of sexual health treatments for men of all ages in London. This clinic is focused and excel on a set of services that offer a high quality of care for men’s sexual health concerns such as:
Erectile Dysfunction
The Canadian Study of Erectile Dysfunction determined that up to 50% of men over 40 are suffering with ED. By the time men reach age 60, almost 70% will experience significant erectile dysfunction. At Precision Men's Sexual Health Clinic London, we can help men at all stages of declining erectile function with options ranging from low intensity shockwave therapy, injection therapy and Trimix treatment and counselling with a certified sex therapist.
Premature Ejaculation
Premature ejaculation (PE) affects 1 in 5 men irrespective of age, and it involves a complex interaction of psychological and biological factors. A wide variety of treatment options are available, including psychosexual and behavioural therapy through our certified sex therapist, topical and oral medications, as well as the surgical option of penile frenulectomy.
Peyronie's Disease
Peyronie’s disease is an acquired penile curvature due to scar tissue in the penile shaft. Treatment plans including therapies such as intralesional injections (PRP, Pentoxifylline, Verapamil), topical and oral medications, low intensity shockwave therapy, surgical options, traction devices and lifestyle modification.
Delayed Ejaculation
Delayed ejaculation (DE) is a condition where it takes an extended period of sexual stimulation for men to reach sexual climax and ejaculate. It can be a temporary or a lifelong problem. Treatment options include low intensity shockwave therapy, PRP injections and sex therapy. All therapies apply to both lifelong and acquired DE.
Penile Enlargement
Natural penis enlargement can be possible with injection therapy. No surgery is necessary, and no fillers are used. Injection therapy is a simple and near painless procedure which uses factors drawn from the patient’s own blood, and therefore the therapy is non-invasive, with no side effects or risk of allergic reaction from one's own biological material.
Testosterone Assessment
The need for testosterone replacement therapy may not be reliably determined through a total testosterone measurement. We review patient histories, as well as order comprehensive testosterone lab panels to decide if patients need testosterone replacement therapy.
Dr. Franklin Ossai MD, M.Sc Public Health, MRCGP, CCFP is the founder of Precision Sexual Health Clinic for Men in London. In addition to his current focus on men’s sexual health, Dr. Ossai has extensive experience working as a family physician. He is also the Medical Director of Carling Heights Medical Centre in London. Dr. Ossai is supported by a dedicated and highly qualified team that ensures the comfort and care of his patients at his London clinic.
