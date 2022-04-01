Rising Demand for Activated Carbon Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 16.44 Billion in 2028 | At a CAGR of 8.8%

Reports And Data

Rising need for air purification across the world and increasing usage of activated carbon in food & beverage industry are key factors driving market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global activated carbon market size is expected to reach USD 16.44 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing need for air purification across the world owing to rise in air pollution levels is expected to drive the market revenue growth during the forecast period. The effects of air pollution on environment causing climate change and acting as a serious threat to human health is resulting in the establishment of strict air pollution control measures. Rising number of cases related to respiratory diseases, different types of allergies, and circulatory problems are increasing the need to ensure best quality of air. Governments of several countries are establishing stringent standards in order to curb air pollution and are highly recommending activated carbon for air purification. Moreover, the increasing demand for air purification systems among residential as well as commercial buildings in order to enhance indoor air quality is projected to boost the revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

Activated carbon products have wide ranging applications in the food and beverages industry to enhance food texture and taste. It is also used for the treatment of water in the beverages. Right quality of activated carbon products help the food and beverage industry in purifying its products from contaminants in all stages of its production, from the raw materials to the intermediate to the final products. Increasing interest toward the utilization of eco-friendly activated carbon made from agricultural, municipal, industrial and forestry bio-wastes, is expected to support the development of activated carbon during the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for activated carbon made from these bioresources as these are cheap, easily available, renewable, and ecologically suitable. Moreover, the prepared carbon material has excellent surface properties with high specific surface area and high degree of porosity.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include -

Cabot Corporation, Donau Carbon GmbH, Activated Carbon Technologies, Kuraray Co., Ltd, Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd., Haycarb PLC, ADA-ES, Inc., Albemarle Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, and Kureha Corporation.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2020, Calgon Carbon Corporation announced that it is expanding its capacity at its Pearlington, Mississippi plant by adding a second virgin activated carbon production line. The new production line is expected to increase capacity by 50 Million pounds of granular activated carbon per year. The expansion is expected to add 38 jobs at the plant and enable activated carbon products of the company to be used to clean the world’s air and water on a large scale. The estimated investment in the additional production line would be USD 185 Million. This USD 185 Million expansion is expected to further boost production capacity, increasing investment in their natural resources for future generations.

Powdered activated carbon segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in global activated carbon market over the forecast period owing to its ease of use and economic advantages. The low capital cost associated with powdered activated carbon feed system combined with the ability to apply powdered activated carbon seasonally, make it an economical alternative based on an annualized cost.

Gaseous segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for gas-phase application in comparison to liquid phase application owing to the rising demand for air purification, is boosting the revenue growth of the segment.

Air-Purification segment is expected to account for a considerable revenue share in global activated carbon market. Increasing demand for air purification among residential and commercial buildings owing to rising air pollution levels across the world is boosting the application of activated carbon in purification.

The activated carbon market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Large industrial facilities in the region are increasingly utilizing activated carbon for water treatment. They also prevent water pollution and comply with the rules set by regulatory bodies of the government associated with discharging of pollutant in water bodies, which is expected to boost the market growth in the region.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Activated Carbon Market on the basis of Type, Material, End Users, Application and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons, 2018-2028)

Granular

Powder

Pellets

Bead

Polymer Coated

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons, 2018-2028)

Liquid

Gaseous

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons, 2018-2028)

Air Purification

Water Purification

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

