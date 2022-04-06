Triangulation Services can help break the complex network of crypto scammers: says Cyber-Forensics.net
Triangulation is an analysis technique that uses a multi-method research approach to collect data and develop datasets in uncovering online scams.
triangulation services help validate research findings through multiple fact checking datasets to produce accurate results”SOFIA, BULGARIA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, organizations have begun using blockchain technology owing to its decentralized transaction system. However, as blockchain is becoming popular, cryptocurrency-related crimes have also registered a record-breaking growth.
— Timothy Benson
According to the latest report, crypto scammers took $14 billion worth of cryptocurrency last year. A blockchain data analysis firm revealed that this is nearly twice the number of digital currency lost in 2020.
But for technology as disruptive as blockchain, financial organizations and law enforcement are keen on slowing the pace of scammers by using a combination of research methods called triangulation services. These services are designed to analyze online crimes and track the criminals behind the scam.
Cyber-Forensics.net, a cyber forensics service for online scam victims specializing in providing triangulation services, informs:
"A prominent investigation hosted by experts can help break the complex structures of how scammers reach their potential targets.”
These services can also help identify the loopholes in the blockchain's data security system.
Timothy Benson, a scam recovery expert, working at the same firm, also opines that "triangulation services help validate research findings through multiple fact checking datasets to produce accurate results."
What is the Need of Triangulation Methodologies in Cryptocurrency Investigation?
Experts suggest that investigators use various research techniques when undertaking cryptocurrency scam investigations or any online crime investigation. However, most firms tend to rely on triangulation services as the most important data collection method to conduct research. The research technique applies rigorous and robust methods for the following purpose:
Research questions: The triangulation method takes a comprehensive approach to analyze cryptocurrency-related crimes and other online crimes. It allows investigators to deeply study the characteristics of blockchain-related structures, leading to a meaningful uncovering of how the crime occurred. The research follows:
1. Understanding blockchain technology
2. How do the criminals target their potential victims?
3. How did the crime take place?
Data Collection: Many cyber forensic firms study the data received from scam victims to start a primary investigation. Based on the complexity of the fraud, the service providers implement triangulation services to obtain more information. For example, how did the criminals reach the victims? How much money was stolen? Potential danger to victims' personal information.
Risk Analysis: The fundamental feature of triangulation methodologies involves applying qualitative techniques to uncover several risks in security to financial data, digital currencies, computer networks, etc., in the future.
Resource Allocations: Once the investigators have analyzed available threats to a company's financial health or individual's personal information, experts guide victims about improving their operations and computer programs by utilizing available resources properly.
What to do if Targeted?
When someone believes crypto scammers have targeted them into sharing sensitive information like wallets' private keys, the first and foremost step is to report the matter to a nearby local police station.
Another crucial step is to consider cryptocurrency recovery services. These firms follow stiff compliance protocols to give results and secure the victim's privacy. Additionally, a credible agency like Cyber-Forensics.net executes innovative and dynamic approaches to draw consequences.
How to Report The Scam?
When someone has lost money due to a crypto scam, reporting the matter is the first step to go ahead. Victims can search for concerned authorities online and fill out the complaint form online to file a complaint. When the scam is cryptocurrency-related, victims may additionally be required to bring the issue to light to a specific exchange commission in the country or region they reside.
Victims will need to collect pertinent evidence—for example, the crypto scam's date and method. The agencies might also require other information like the victim's name, contact information, email address, company, telephone, and a detailed description of the circumstances to recover scammed cryptocurrency.
How can Triangulation Service Providers Help?
Cellular Triangulation Services: Cyber experts use cellular triangulation to provide accurate phone site location and caller ID for emergency services, law enforcement, public safety, surveillance agencies, etc.
Satellite Triangulation: Satellite Triangulation is a NASA-approved cellular triangulation process widely accepted by organizations that Cyber-Forensics.net uses to build exact satellite positions of a user’s mobile phone.
Selfie Locators: Another crucial component of the triangulation service is the selfie locator maps. This service lets organizations know where their pictures have been posted while away from the phone.
Other than this, triangulation services are a crucial component of fund recovery services. Therefore, complaining to triangulation service providers also means victims can seek fund recovery help.
The investigators of crypto fund recovery teams are equipped to enforce actionable approaches to recover funds from getting transferred to fraud crypto addresses. Fund recovery services may also eliminate doubts from victims' minds who may be wondering is funds recovery legit service?
These are some of the processes that may help lay out easy-to-follow steps for victims. Although challenging, fund recovery services employ best-in-class techniques to retrieve optimum funds for the victims lost in the scam.
About Cyber-Forensics.net
Cyber-Forensics.net is the world’s leading fund recovery company that offers fund tracing and recovery services to the victims of online scams including romance scams. It works around the clock to assist consumers and corporate clients across the world who are facing or at the risk of facing online financial scams. For more information, please visit https://cyber-forensics.net.
