Frozen Dough Market is Generating Revenue of $21.7 Billion by 2030

Frozen Dough Market

Rising innovation in the product line of frozen dough remains the key strategy and increasing influence of advertisement are some of the major factors

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frozen Dough Market by Nature and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the frozen dough market was valued at $10.1 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $21.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Frozen dough are food products that are stored or preserved at low temperature for a duration of more than 2 months. They are often stored in freezers or cryogenic refrigerators. Frozen or refrigerated frozen dough includes cakes, cookies, muffins, pizza crust and others products.

There is a large consumer shift toward veganism as during vegunary’s challenge in 2020, 500% increase toward veganism was found as compared to 2014. As many as 6% of the U.S. population said that they are vegan, which was just 1% during 2014. In addition, there were more than 500,000 participants who signed up for vegunary’s challenge in 2021, which was 25% more than the challenge of 2020. In 2020, there were 400,000 participants only. This shows a consumer shift toward plant based products or vegan products is rising and will remain positive in the future. Therefore, the demand for frozen dough is expected to witness a boost in the future, as people are trying to consume food that is vegan or plant based instead of animal-based, which is propelling the market growth.

Moreover, the key players are entering into the market of vegan and are producing vegan frozen dough for the consumers. Also, there are multiple vegan food products available in the market. Key players such as eat pastry, Hungryroot, and Simple Truth all offer frozen vegan dough of cookies, biscuits, pastry, bread are few among others. However, the market faces stiff challenge from the availability of the alternative products including but not limited to freshly cooked products, cooked cakes and sweet baked snacks, bread, biscuit, sweets, pies, pastry cookies, and pizza among others. Therefore, availability of alternatives is expected to hamper the growth of frozen dough market.

The frozen dough market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, distribution channel and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into biscuit & cookies, bread & pizza crust, rolls & pastry, and other. On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into residential and food services segment. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is classified into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, business to business, and online sales channels. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).

The players operating in the global frozen dough market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their market share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players operating in the market include- General mills, Tyson Foods Inc., Ajinomoto, Rich Products Corp, CSM ingredients, J&J Snacks Foods Corp., Bridgeford foods, Europastry, Nestle, and Guttenplans.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus negatively affected the market, owing to which the key players faced a slow growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as the food sector was shut during the lockdown period. However, the consumers from the residential segment were preferring more frozen dough in order to avoid moving out or any human interaction. Moreover, the online sales channel was active and was providing frozen and refrigerated food products to the door steps of the consumers.

