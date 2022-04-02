Prescriptive Analytics Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2020–2028

Reports And Data

The Prescriptive Analytics Market research report consists of a complete market analysis, including financial standing, revenue estimation & limitations.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Prescriptive Analytics market report released by Report and Data is a compilation of the in-depth studies of each of the major segments of the Prescriptive Analytics industry. The report highlights the most integral factors influencing the revenue growth of the industry, such as drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, challenges, demand & supply ratios, production and consumption patterns, stringent regulatory frameworks, and a plethora of macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The global Prescriptive Analytics market report provides other important information on the market, such as present market size, revenue growth rate, regional market revenue shares, gross profits, industry statistics, production and distribution costs, and product portfolios. Going forward, the authors of the report have provided accurate market projections over the forecast period of 2021-2028, in addition to quantitative and qualitative assessments of the industry. Two of the most vital components of this report are SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. These analyses offer deep insights into the intensely competitive scenario of the global Prescriptive Analytics market. Under the Competitive Overview section of the report, the authors have highlighted the high level of competition among the market players and hence provided key data and information regarding the leading companies.

Steady revenue growth of the global information and communications technology (ICT) market is driven by factors such as growing penetration of mobile devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart watches, and rapid digitalization across a wide range of industries, including the banking & finance, healthcare, education, automotive, agriculture, oil & gas, buildings & construction, and power & energy industries. Rapid adoption of state-of-the-art technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and cloud computing, and higher affordability and accessibility of the Internet for people across the globe are other key factors driving the global ICT market revenue growth. Emergence of the 5G technology, growing use of advanced Wi-Fi systems, growing need for faster Internet services for rapid data transfer and processing, and rising concerns of data security and user safety are factors expected to further drive market revenue growth.

Get a sample copy of report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4970

Regional Outlook of the Prescriptive Analytics Market: On the basis of region, the global Prescriptive Analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. This section of the report throws light on the presence of the global Prescriptive Analytics market across the major regions of the world. Market size, sales statistics, revenue growth contribution, and other important factors related to each regional market have been discussed in this section. Additionally, the report studies other key aspects of these regional markets, such as revenue growth drivers and restraints, supply & demand graphs, changing consumer preferences, production & consumption patterns, and stringent regulatory policies.

Segments covered in the report:

Segments covered in the report:

By Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

• Software

• Service

By Business Sector Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Human Resources

• Marketing

• Finance

• Sales

• Operation

By Data Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Unstructured Data

• Semi-Structured Data

• Structured Data

By Deployment Model (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• On-Premises

• On-Demand

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Operations Management

• Supply Chain Management

• Revenue Management

• Risk Management

• Others

By Industry Vertical (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• IT & Telecommunications

• Manufacturing

• Transportation & Logistics

• Government & Defense

• Others

Major Regions Highlighted in the Global Prescriptive Analytics Market Report:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/prescriptive-analytics-market

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

Prominent players in the market include Fair, Isaac and Company (FICO), IBM Corporation, Angoss Software Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, River Logic, Inc., Salesforce.com Inc, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation, and Tibco Software Inc.

Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4970

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.

Read similar reports by Reports and Data:

• Drone Power Sources Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/drone-power-sources-market

• Carbon Filtration Systems Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/carbon-filtration-systems-market