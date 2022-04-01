Small Arms and Light Weapons Market Growth Is Aided By Increased Defense Spending

Small Arms And Light Weapons Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased defense spending is expected to fuel the small arms and light weapons market growth over the coming years. Countries around the world are investing in defense because of their conflicts and rivalry with other nations. Therefore, the increased defense spending drives the growth of the global small arms and light weapons market.

The growing technological advancements are one of the major small arms and light weapons market trends gaining popularity. Major companies are focused on developing advanced technology solutions shaping the small arms and light weapons market outlook. For instance, in August 2021, MZA Associates Corp., a US-based laser weapons company, announced that they collaborated with the US military to develop a compact, portable, low-cost, and reliable C-UAS HELWS to damage or destroy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that are violating the airspace of military bases or other sensitive installations.

The global small arms and light weapons market size is expected to grow from $11.02 billion in 2021 to $11.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The light weapons and small arms market is expected to reach $12.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.5%.

Major players covered in the global small arms and light weapons industry are Beretta S.p.A., FN Herstel, Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, SIG Sauer, Carl Walther GmbH., GLOCK Ges m.b. H, Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, SAAB AB, Glock Ges. m.b.H., Browning Arms Company, Heckler and Koch, Sturm Ruger & Company, and Alliant Techsystems.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the small arms and weapons market in 2021. Western Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the small arms and light weapons market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global small arms and light weapons market report is segmented by type into small arms, light weapons, by application into military, law enforcement, by caliber into 14.5mm, 12.7 mm, 9 mm, 7.62mm, 5.56mm, by end-use sector into defense, civil and commercial, by action into semi-automatic, automatic, by firing systems into recoil-operated, gas-operated, manual.

