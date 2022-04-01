Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth and Analytical Insights 2030

Mobile gamma cameras market size was $58 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $82 million by 2026.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Mobile gamma cameras market by Product Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global mobile gamma cameras market size was $58 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $82 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026. The single-head mobile gamma cameras segment accounted more than two-third of the total mobile gamma cameras market share in 2018.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global mobile gamma cameras market industry, namely, Dilon Technologies, Inc, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Digirad Corporation, DDD-Diagnostic A/S, GAEDE Medizinsysteme GmbH, Adolesco AB, MiE GmbH, Gamma Medica, Inc., Crystal Photonics GmbH, and Oncovision.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Based on product type, the single-head mobile gamma cameras segment was the major revenue contributor in 2018 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Based on application segment, its intraoperative imaging segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR with 6.2% during the forecast period.

• Depending on end user, the hospital segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2018 and is expected to continue this trend from 2019 to 2026.

• U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global mobile gamma cameras market in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifth of the global market in 2018.

• Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The mobile gamma camera is a functional imaging technique which generates functional scans of the brain, thyroid, lungs, liver, gallbladder, kidneys, and skeleton. Functional imaging is a medical imaging technique of detecting or measuring changes in metabolism, chemical composition, blood flow, and absorption. The mobile gamma camera runs on the principle of radionucleotide and radioactive rays. It is a process of injecting a radionucleotide in the body or organ that is under study and recording the resulting radioactivity by scanning with a gamma camera. Mobile gamma camera system is different from the conventional imaging systems as these are mobile units and can be used bed-side for the diagnosis, thereby eliminating the need to transport the patient.

The mobile gamma cameras market is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to the technological advancements in expanding the imaging options and advantages of mobile gamma cameras over traditional gamma cameras. Further, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases in near future are the factors fueling the growth of the global market. However, decline in organ function, hair loss and skin burn of mobile gamma cameras and exposure to a lethal dose of gamma radiation are the factors that hinder the growth of the global mobile gamma cameras market. On the contrary, hybrid or multimodal approaches can help overcome individual weaknesses, which result in advancement of the field of interventional molecular imaging and image-guided surgery.

Based on product type, the market is categorized into single-head mobile gamma cameras, dual-head mobile gamma cameras, triple-head mobile gamma cameras and handheld mobile gamma camera. The triple-head mobile gamma cameras segment is projected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the superior quality of the obtained images and increase in incidences of chronic diseases.\

