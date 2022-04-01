Menstrual Cup Market Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities 2030

The rise in need to find environment friendly alternative for menstruation globally and increase in awareness regarding the benefits of using menstrual cups.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Menstrual Cup Market by Product Type, Material, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,”The global menstrual cup market generated $632 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $963 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026. The reusable segment accounted for more thanhalf of the total market share in 2018.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• BLOSSOM CUP

• DIVA INTERNATIONAL INC.

• FLEURCUP

• INTIMINA

• JAGUARA, S.R.O.

• LUNE GROUP OY LTD.

• LENA CUP

• MOONCUP LTD.

• ME LUNA GmbH

• SAALT, LLC

• STERNE (SI-LINE)

• THE FLEX COMPANY

• YUUKI COMPANY S.R.O.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5388

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Based on material type, the thermoplastic elastomer segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market and is projected to grow at a highest CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

• Depending on product type, the reusable menstrual cup segment holds the highest share in 2018, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• By distribution channel, the online stores segment was the major revenue contributor in 2018, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Medically graded silicone generated the highest revenue in the global menstrual cup market in 2018, accounting for more than half of the global market in 2018.

• Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The global menstrual cup market size has witnessed moderate growth in the past few years. The growth in awareness regarding the health benefits and hygiene of women and the cost-effective nature of the menstrual cups are the major factors that are expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, governments of many developed countries such as UK, Germany, and the U.S. promote the use of menstrual cup considering its biodegradability, safety, and hygiene specificity, which is further expected to boost the menstrual cups market growth during the forecast period. Thus, the rise in accumulation of disposed sanitary napkins and tampons has increased the need for environment friendly feminine hygiene products, which in turn is expected to fuel the demand for menstrual cups. However, cultural resistance in the developing countries and availability of other menstrual products are projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, untapped markets in the developing countries are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the market players in the near future.

The global menstrual cup market is segmented based on product type, material type, and end user. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into disposable and reusable menstrual cup. Based on material type, the market is classified into silicon, natural rubber (latex) and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). Based on end user the market is categorized into online stores and pharmacies & retail stores. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5388

Based on product type, the reusable menstrual cups segment holds the maximum share and is also expected to be the fastest growing segment. This is attributable to the reusability cycle of these cups ranging from 1 to 10 years depending on the brand. Reusable cups are usually made of medical grade silicones that do not cause irritation and allergies and increases the demand among women population. Moreover, reusability and growth in demand for eco-friendly feminine hygiene products also boost the growth of the reusable cups segment during the forecast period.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/menstrual-cup-market

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Recombinant Coagulation Factors Market

Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.