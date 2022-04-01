Banana Flakes Market Sales Revenue Analysis, Top Manufacturers Performance, Industry Share 2030

The major growth driver for the banana flakes industry is the diet conscious consumers as the banana flakes are the best source of resistance starch.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The banana flakes market is experiencing a significant growth, and is expected to grow considerably in the next few years. Banana flakes are made from naturally ripened bananas, which are dehydrated. They are preferred in various industries and applications due to its high content of minerals such as potassium, zinc, calcium, iron, and magnesium; high levels of vitamins such as A, B, B6, C, and E; and great taste intact with the health and nutritious. Banana flakes have wider range of applicability in food & beverages industry such as making smoothies, desserts, and baby foods. The banana flakes are categorized as the gluten-free product, which paves the way for its growth and innovation because of people being more health conscious. The major growth driver for the banana flakes industry is the diet conscious consumers as the banana flakes are the best source of resistance starch.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the banana flakes market badly. The banana flakes industry has faced major disruptions in the form of supply chain, office closures, and shutdowns and event cancellations.

Moreover, COVID-19 has led to a huge slowdown in demand for banana flakes as China being the global manufacturing hub has been impacted majorly with COVID-19. There has been shut downs and closures of factories and manufacturing plants in the country, which is directly or indirectly impacting the supply chains.

The growth of banana flakes industry is considerably attributable to the Asia-Pacific as in this region consumers are being more diet and health conscious, which further gives rise to the healthy and nutritional food industry.

Top Impacting Factors

Surge in the demand for organic food products is one of the major factors that leads to the growth of the banana flakes market. Moreover, increase in health-conscious consumers fuels the growth of the organic and gluten-free products markets.

However, COVID-19 is the major factor that leads to slowdown of the banana flakes market as the factories and plants are being shut.

Furthermore, increase in banana farming across the regions boosts the production of bananas. Therefore, increase in investments in the banana flakes industry and market has been witnessed over the past few years.

Key Segments Covered

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Application

Household

Food Industry

Beverages

Distribution Channel

Direct Channel

Indirect Channel

Key Players:

BarBardakci Group, johs.Thoms, Van Drunen Farms, Diana Foods, Rabeler Fruchtchips, Ingredient, Z Naturals, Orchard Valley Foods Limited, P&G Food Industries, and Spain Food Beverages

