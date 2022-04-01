Emerging Trend for Nanofibers Market Size is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 26.6% by 2027

Reports And Data

The increasing demand for the market product in the healthcare sector and rise in research and development activities will drive its growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nanofibers market is projected to reach USD 3.10 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nanomaterial technological advances, coupled with high demand for inexpensive raw materials such as polymeric nanofibers in various end-use applications, are expected to drive growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for smart textiles, filtration, tissue engineering & regeneration, wound healing, drug delivery, and biosensors enabled by nanotechnology is expected to steer nanofiber’s market penetration in the medical sector in the coming years.

The Global Nanofibers Market projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.6% from USD 490.1 million in 2019 to USD 3.10 billion in 2027

In emerging economies, increasing population and industrialization coupled with rapid urbanization and stringent environmental regulations applicable to various industries are likely to drive demand in the nanofibers market.

The demand for nanofibers is expected to rise globally over the coming years due to various factors such as a wide range of nanotechnology applications, low raw material costs, and a shift toward achieving sustainable and environmentally friendly products. High initial costs and limited technological awareness of these devices, however, hold back market growth.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include - Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksj, Argonide Corp., Clearbridge NanoMedics, DuPont, Esfil Tehno AS, FibeRio Technology Corp., Irema-Filter GmbH, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The healthcare and biomedical industries are the most significant contributors to the growing global demand for nanofibers.

Due to the rising demand for Nanofibers in the energy generation industry, the energy generation application segment is projected to grow to mitigate maintenance losses.

Applications like delivery of drugs, wound healing, tissue engineering, and textile barriers employ nanofibers services on an extensive scale in the healthcare and biomedical industries. Nanofibers membrane made from biopolymers is widely used as a bioactive material or drug carrier in drug delivery applications.

The growing R&D and high-potential demand for cellulosic nanofibers are likely to give opportunities to the market in the forecasted period.

The leading players aim to strengthen their product portfolio through strategic mergers and acquisitions of small and medium-sized enterprises. So an intense rivalry among players is expected in the coming years.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Nanofibers Market on the basis of Type, Material, End Users, Application and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Carbon

Polymers

Cellulose

Composite

Metallic

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Force Spinning

Magneto spinning

Rotatory Jet Spinning

Electro Spinning

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Textile

Power

Air and Water

MCE

Others

Regional Outlook

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

