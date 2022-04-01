Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI) Diagnostics Market Share, Growth, Regional & Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2027

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 3.20 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.4%, Market Trends – Increase in HAIs during COVID-19.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI) Diagnostics market is forecast to reach USD 5.68 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is growing due to the rise in the number of HAIs or hospital-acquired infections, and growth in the incidence of contagious virus-related diseases. The technological advancement and increasing awareness among the public have led to an increase in the number of surgical operations, which in turn is augmenting the demand for the industry.

Immediate diagnosis of infectious disease is the present need of the time due to evolving pathogens and increasing the occurrence rate of hospital-acquired infections. The government of various nations has been emphasizing on rapid diagnosis of infectious disease as a strategic priority like in the U.S. The global COVID-19 pandemic is another mentionable crucial factor that is boosting the demand for laboratory-based molecular testing capacity and reagents.

However, one of the mentionable challenges for the growth of the market players amidst this epidemic is supply chain management. As an instance, in China, when the pandemic reached the zenith, the transportation was to a halt that resulted in breaking the supply chain. The main reason for such disruption is not because companies are not manufacturing, but it was because the mobility of comments from one part of the nation to another was becoming a challenge. Thus, such disruption in the supply chain may hinder the growth of the market.

Some of the key companies operating in the global Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI) Diagnostics market are:

Abbott Laboratories, Roche AG, bioMérieux, Alere, Inc., Becton Dickenson, Siemens Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cepheid Inc., Qiagen, and Seegene, Inc., among others.

The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI) Diagnostics market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.

The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.

Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI) Diagnostics Market segmentation

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumables

Instruments and Reagents

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Urinalysis

Molecular Diagnostic

Immunoassay

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Drug Resistance Testing

Disease Testing

Infection Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bloodstream Infections

Gastrointestinal Infections

Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia

Surgical Site Infections

Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

