Altenew to Return to In-Person Paper Crafting Scene at This Year’s Creativation Show
Join Altenew at booth #1073 at this year’s Creativation trade show in Orlando, Florida for the first in-person appearance since the pandemic.
When I think about Altenew travels, I think about an opportunity to meet new customers, an opportunity for us to learn, an opportunity for us to test what we’re doing in the market.”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew is excited to make an in-person appearance among industry creatives for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The paper crafting company will be attending the annual NAMTA Creativation Art Materials World trade show in Orlando, Florida this month.
— Nabil Rab, CEO of Altenew
Arts and crafts conventions provide a fun opportunity to meet others in the industry and share a common love for craft. Altenew has been attending the Creativation shows, formerly known as Craft & Hobby Association, since 2017, where paper crafters have enjoyed networking and crafting together.
This April, crafters will have the opportunity to meet Altenew CEO Nabil Rab, Co-Founder and President Tasnim Ahmed, Marketing Director May Park, as well as other members of the Altenew team. Altenew will be attending all three days of the trade show, as well as hosting an exclusive workshop that weekend for crafters hoping to gain some new crafting skills. The company will be presenting top products from the major product categories, new releases, and a sneak peek at April and May products that will soon come to craft rooms around the world.
Crafters can enjoy interactive make and takes throughout the day at the Altenew booth, as they test out new up-and-coming paper crafting supplies that will be paving the way for more paper crafting trends.
In addition, ambitious crafters can get up close and personal for the paper crafting workshop on Saturday, April 9. They are welcome to join Altenew co-founder and president Tasnim Ahmed for an engaging creative workshop featuring the newest Altenew release. Participants will receive the products they need to create three modern and trendy cards. The techniques covered will be perfect for intermediate through advanced paper crafters featuring stamping, watercoloring, and more. Instructors will be there to assist along the way so the crafters don’t shy away from getting inky and having fun.
Reminiscing about previous Altenew travels to trade shows and conventions, Altenew CEO Nabil Rab has shared, "When I think about Altenew travels, I think about an opportunity to meet new customers, an opportunity for us to learn, an opportunity for us to test what we’re doing in the market."
The Altenew team hopes for an exciting and fruitful experience at this year’s Creativation show. Meet Altenew at Booth #1073 in Orange County Convention Center in Orlando this April 10-12.
Nabil Rab
Altenew
+1 315-967-2003
email us here
Altenew Leadership Team Reminisces About Altenew Travels (Anniversary Treasure Hunt Video #3)