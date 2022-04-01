Wine Chocolate Market Projected to Increase at a Robust 7.2% CAGR in 2030, Says AMR

Wine Chocolate Market

Wine Chocolate Market by Wine Type, Form, and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The liquid wine chocolate bottles in attractive packaging of different colors and shapes gain attention of the buyers, which increases the sale of the liquid wine chocolates. Manufacturers are also focusing on label design to attract the buyers. Lucrative packaging plays a key role in increasing the liqueur chocolate sales, and thus, contributes to the growth of the market.

The global wine chocolate market was valued at $752.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,473.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Wine chocolate is a very niche category product mostly popular in the European countries where the per capita consumption of both wine and chocolates is high. Wine chocolate is a blend of wine and chocolates that perfectly complements each other in terms of taste. The most common and the popular blend is the red wine with dark chocolate. The wine chocolates are available in wine like bottles in the liquid form and chocolate like boxes in the solid form. Both of these forms are actually a wine infused chocolate.

The growing demand for chocolates across the globe is a major factor boosting the demand for wine chocolates among the population. North America and Europe are the major consumers of wine chocolate owing to increased disposable income, increased consumer awareness, rising awareness regarding the health benefits of wine chocolates, and higher demand for the premium chocolate products. The unique blend of wine and chocolate and its unique and aromatic taste attracts the chocolate and wine enthusiasts. Therefore, the market has a high growth potential, especially in the developed markets.

Wine and chocolate are well-known for their health benefits such as weight management, reduce bad cholesterol, lower blood pressure, improve blood circulation, prevent cancer, and improve heart health. The rising awareness among the global consumers regarding the health benefits associated with consumption of wine chocolate is expected to foster the wine chocolate market growth in the upcoming years. Moreover, rising demand among the young population for its unique taste and a perfect gifting item is boosting the growth of the global wine chocolate market.

However, there are certain factors that may hamper the growth of the wine chocolate market. The low awareness regarding the availability and health benefits of wine chocolates and low purchasing capacity of people in the underdeveloped and developing economies may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

According to the wine chocolate market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of form, wine type, and distribution channel. Based on form, the market is segregated into liquid and solid. On the basis of wine type, the market is segmented into red wine, white wine, and others. Depending upon the distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and e-commerce. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Belgium, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, and rest of LAMEA).

Key findings of the study

By form, the solid segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on wine type, the red wine segment was valued at $350.9 million, accounting for 7.1% of the global wine chocolate market share.

In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $327.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Players operating in the global wine chocolate industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, exploit the wine chocolate market opportunities, and increase profitability in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Underberg AG, Duc d’O, Alfred Ritter, NEUHAUS, Raaka, Toms International, Ferrero S.p.a., Yildiz Holdings, Amedei Tuscany, and Halloren.

