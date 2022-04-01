Long Steel Market Expected to Reach $931,934.0 Million by 2030 | Allied Market Research

Global Long Steel Market

rise in infrastructure and construction sectors such as railways, bridges, and plants

a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Long Steel Market by Process, Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global long steel market size was valued at $476,213 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $731,934 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

In recent years, the steel industry as well as its linked mining and metallurgical industries have experienced significant investments and advances. According to the data published by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Indian metallurgical industries garnered US$ 14.24 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from April 2000 to September 2020.

Growth of the construction sector in the residential and commercial sectors has led to a favorable market for long steel goods in order to fulfil the need for housing from a fast-increasing population. Furthermore, new construction industry trends such as Lean Construction, Building Information Modeling (BIM), and Green Buildings have expanded the importance of prefabrication and modularization in construction, driving the demand for the long steel market or long steel goods market higher.

In terms of region, the long steel market growth is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The building and infrastructure industries are the primary drivers of long steel products. The worldwide construction market is dominated by China, the U.S., and India. In South and Southeast Asia, urbanization is likewise on the increase. These and other growing economies will necessitate significant infrastructure and construction investment over the next decade, creating possibilities for mining and metal companies.

Key Findings of the Study:

Market players-

Arcelor Mittal, Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, Gerdau S.A., HeSteel Group Company Limited, Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd, Nippon Steel Corporation, Nucor Corporation, POSCO Corporation, Ternium S.A., and Votorantim S.A.

