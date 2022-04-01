Digital Payment Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition - 2026

AMR Logo

The worldwide increase in customer preference for real-time payments is one of the major factors driving the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in number of e-commerce industries, developments in mobile payment technology, increased use of mobile wallets to make payments and development of secure & safe payment gateways are the major factors that drive the growth of the digital payment market. In addition, need to provide better customer experience by companies and increase in the promotion of digital payments fuels the growth of the market.

However, lack of global standards for cross border payments and lack of knowledge among emerging economies hamper the growth of the digital payment market. Furthermore, technological advancements in mobile banking and e-wallets are anticipated to provide major opportunities for the market.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6013

The digital payment market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services.

The solution segment is further sub segmented into payment gateway solutions, payment processing solutions, payment wallet solutions, payment security & fraud management solutions, and pos solutions.

The service segment is further divided into system integration & deployment service, consulting services, and support & maintenance services. By deployment mode, it is classified into on-premise and cloud.

As per industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, retail & agriculture, IT & telecom, education, healthcare and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the global digital payment market analysis include Aurus Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., WEX Inc., Total System Services Inc., Paysafe Holdings U.K. Limited, Global Payments Inc., YapStone Inc., Novatti Group Limited, Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd, and Fiserv Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global digital payment market trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the digital payment market share is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global digital payment industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market size from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the global digital payment market potential.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6013

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Reports:

1. Payment Gateway Market

2. Payment Security Software Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.