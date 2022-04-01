Data Catalog Market - Rising New Business Opportunities for Investors 2026

AMR Logo

The lack of standardization in data management and data security & privacy concerns among different enterprises hampers the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in the growth of self-analytics data, proliferation of data in the modern world, and growing demand for business intelligence tools are the major drivers of the market. In addition, real-time availability of data, which helps to reduce the cost of infrastructure and gain business insights, fuels the data catalog market growth.

However, lack of standardization in data management and data security & privacy concerns among different enterprises hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in the investment in the AI-enabled data catalog solutions and rise in automation technology are anticipated to create major opportunities in the data catalog market.

The market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organization size, data consumer, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, it is segmented into solution and services. By deployment mode, it is categorized into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

In terms of data consumer, data catalog market is divided into business intelligence tools, enterprise applications, and mobile & web applications. As per industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, retail & E-commerce, manufacturing, government & defense, energy & utilities, IT & telecom, education, healthcare, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the data catalog market analysis are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Collibra, Alation Inc., Altair Engineering, Inc., Informatica, Alteryx, Inc., Zaloni, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com). The current and future data catalog market trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market.

