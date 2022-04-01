Mental Health Software Market 2026: Top Factors Responsible for the Rapid Growth in the Coming Years

AMR Logo

The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing adoption of mental health software and growing demand for general medical EMRs specialty-specific systems among specialty healthcare facilities across the globe are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global mental health software market.

In addition, favorable government initiatives that encourage electronic health records adoption in behavioral health organizations as well as favorable behavioral health reforms in the U.S. such as Affordable Care Act (ACA) are motivating the global market growth. However, data security and privacy concerns may hamper the global mental health software market growth.

The global mental health software market is segmented based on component, delivery model, functionality, end-user, and region. Based on components, it is bifurcated into software and services.

Further, the software segment is sub-segments into integrated and standalone. Based on the delivery model, the market is categorized into ownership and subscription.

Based on functionality, it is classified into clinical, administrative, and financial. Further, the clinical segment is sub-segments into electronic health records (EHR), e-prescribing, and others.

The administrative segment is further sub-segmented into patient/client scheduling, workforce management, and others. the financial segment is further classified into sub-segments as general ledger, payroll, and others.

Based on end-user, it is classified into hospitals & clinics, community centers, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the global mental health market analysis are Credible, Inc., Welligent, Inc., The Echo Group, Core Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Netsmart Technologies, Qualifacts Systems, Inc., Meditab Software, Inc., Valant Medical Solutions Inc., Mindlinc (Duke University Health System), and Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN Management, LLC).

These players have adopted various strategies to increase their mental health software market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

