Statement on Federal Court's Decision to Uphold the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act
Hall of Fame Jockey Chris McCarron with Animal Wellness Action Executive Director Marty Irby in Saratga Springs on Saturday Discussing Horse Protection Issues
We congratulate the Authority on this tremendous victory leading up to the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby.”LUBBOCK, TEXAS, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tonight, as the news of the federal court ruling in Lubbock, Texas by Judge James Wesley Hendrix that effectively upholds the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act is breaking with Thoroughbred Daily News reporting, Animal Wellness Action executive director Marty Irby released the following statement:
— Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action
“We applaud the court for validating what we knew all along, the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act is in sync with the U.S. Constitution and intent of the Commerce Clause – some of the most brilliant legal minds in Congress, the animal protection space, and Thoroughbred horse racing prepared and vetted a bullet-proof measure that’s now the law of the land.
“It’s time for the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority to swiftly implement the new law as intended and secure a contract with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to oversee all testing and enforcement so the eradication of doping can begin. We congratulate the Authority on this tremendous victory leading up to the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby.”
Animal Wellness Action led the charge on the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act in the animal protection space working with coalition partners such as The Jockey Club, NYRA, The Breeders’ Cup, Water, Hay, Oats Alliance, and Stronach Group, and Irby testified before Congress at the 2020 hearing on the legislation that was signed into law by President Donald J. Trump in December of 2020.
Animal Wellness Action is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies, and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.
