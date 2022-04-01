Statement on Federal Court's Decision to Uphold the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act

Horse racing death

Photo: Shutterstock Royalty-free stock photo ID: 67917562 By Cheryl Ann Quigley

Animal Wellness Action Executive Director Marty Irby

Animal Wellness Action Executive Director Marty Irby

Hall of Fame Jockey Chris McCarron with Animal Wellness Action Executive Director Marty Irby in Saratga Springs on Saturday Discussing Horse Protection Issues

Hall of Fame Jockey Chris McCarron with Animal Wellness Action Executive Director Marty Irby in Saratga Springs on Saturday Discussing Horse Protection Issues

We congratulate the Authority on this tremendous victory leading up to the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby.”
— Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action
LUBBOCK, TEXAS, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tonight, as the news of the federal court ruling in Lubbock, Texas by Judge James Wesley Hendrix that effectively upholds the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act is breaking with Thoroughbred Daily News reporting, Animal Wellness Action executive director Marty Irby released the following statement:

“We applaud the court for validating what we knew all along, the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act is in sync with the U.S. Constitution and intent of the Commerce Clause – some of the most brilliant legal minds in Congress, the animal protection space, and Thoroughbred horse racing prepared and vetted a bullet-proof measure that’s now the law of the land.

“It’s time for the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority to swiftly implement the new law as intended and secure a contract with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to oversee all testing and enforcement so the eradication of doping can begin. We congratulate the Authority on this tremendous victory leading up to the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby.”

Animal Wellness Action led the charge on the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act in the animal protection space working with coalition partners such as The Jockey Club, NYRA, The Breeders’ Cup, Water, Hay, Oats Alliance, and Stronach Group, and Irby testified before Congress at the 2020 hearing on the legislation that was signed into law by President Donald J. Trump in December of 2020.

Animal Wellness Action is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies, and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.





Marty Irby
Animal Wellness Action
+1 202-821-5686
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Statement on Federal Court's Decision to Uphold the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Law, Politics, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Marty Irby
Animal Wellness Action
+1 202-821-5686
Company/Organization
ANIMAL WELLNESS ACTION
611 Pennsylvania Ave SE #136
Washington, District of Columbia, 20003
United States
+1 202-821-5686
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Statement on Federal Court's Decision to Uphold the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act
Animal Wellness Action Executive Director Marty Irby Discusses Horse Soring, Slaughter, and Doping with WRGC 'The River'
The Animal Wellness Podcast: U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Mace Talks Animal Welfare with Marty Irby and Joseph Grove
View All Stories From This Author