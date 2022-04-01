Shades of Sol to Launch NFT Project that Celebrates Black Women in the NFT Space

The project is partnering with Nigeria’s largest female-led NGO, Stand to End Rape, with 10% of proceeds going to black, female-led charities.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shades of Sol is pleased to announce the upcoming virtual exhibition release of its NFT project designed to encourage black women into the NFT space, while supporting black, female-led charities around the world.Shades of Sol is a black-owned and created project of 7,777 NFTs focused on inspiring the next generation of black female leaders. Each collectible has unique traits inspired by people, culture, and places and is the first Solana-based NFT project with its own Virtual Reality Exhibition of the company’s first release NFTs. Not only that, but the project’s mission is to give back to black women and their communities, making this a ground-breaking project in more ways than one.“To celebrate and encourage black women, we felt it was important to partner with Nigeria’s largest female-led NGO, STER ( Stand to End Rape ), with 10% of our profit proceeds going to black, female-led charities across the globe,” says Co-Founder of Shades of Sol, Yanum Moothoosamy. “STER is a youth-led social enterprise advocating against sexual violence, providing prevention mechanisms, and supporting survivors with psychosocial services they desperately need. We couldn’t be more humbled to support such a worthy charity.”Shades of Sol is set to be released in early April 2022 with an exclusive pre-sale of only 250 SOS NFTs being made available in the first release. The project will boast numerous benefits and features for investors, including:• Virtual Reality Gallery• Exclusive benefits for long-term holders• Hyper-exclusive benefits for early investors/members• Spaces for black women to feel safe in Web3 and the MetaverseAdditionally, Shades of Sol aims to create one of the first animated sitcoms, based on SoS NFT characters, to promote inclusivity for young black girls of all backgrounds. The sitcom will be viewable in the Metaverse and then publicly.For more information about Shades of Sol, please visit https://shadesofsol.io/ About Shades of SolShades of Sol was co-founded in December 2021 by Yanum Moothoosamy (Co-Founder/Director of Art) and Dami Okedara (Co-Founder/Director of Operations). Yanum comes from an arts and beauty background, harbouring extensive experience in drawing, design, and business development.Dami comes from a marketing, tech, and events background and was the Co-Director/Owner of Australia’s first phygital (physical & digital) Afro-centric club, Kulture ( https://kultureclub.com.au/ ). He is also the Co-Founder and CEO of a major Web3 racing game that is due to release in the middle of 2022.About Stand to End RapeSTER is Nigeria’s foremost organization advocating against sexual violence through impactful projects, such as SDG Global Festival of Action, the #PASSVAPP Act Project, and The Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Institutions Prohibition Bill. The organization’s goal is to advocate, drive policy, and engage the community in its quest to end sexual violence.