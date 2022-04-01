Heat Meters Market Outlook, Trends and Demand Analysis Report by 2029

Heat Meters Market

Advancement in technology and digitalization of meters with deployment of IoT devices are expected to boost the heat meters market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global heat meters market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in digitalization of power utilities and rise in adoption of district heating systems. Increase in demand for accurate and reliable heat metering systems and rapid development of commercial as well as residential sectors are further contributing toward the market growth. In addition, governments across the globe are developing practices to encourage the use of heat conservation, due to energy import from many developing countries. Furthermore, owing to rise in cost of energy and an effort on energy reduction, accurate and reliable metering of all utilities has become essential for managing energy costs. This will create pathways for growth of heat meter market during the forecast period. However, increase in competition from alternative heating technologies and capital cost associated with heat meter operations may act as a key challenge for the global heat meter market.

Market trends

Advancement in technology and digitalization of meters with deployment of IoT devices are expected to boost the industry growth. Moreover, favorable government policies regarding energy efficiency along with growing concerns toward building emissions will have a positive impact on the global heat meter market. Aalborg Energy Group has set up a contract with Kamstrup for digitalizing the district heating supply network in Denmark. The project is expected to provide the supply of automatic remote reading system and 38,000 advanced heat meters.

Market drivers and restraints

Increase in concerns of global warming has made the governments to provide incentives to citizens and industries to limit and monitor their thermal energy use to reduce the effect of climate change caused by human activities. This has increased the demand for heat meters in various sectors, for instance, district heating & cooling systems. Moreover, rise in concerns related to energy conservation along with favorable government rules and regulations pertinent to energy efficiency are expected to fuel the growth of the global heat meters market. However, adoption of alternative heat sources such as rooftop solar panels, high capital cost of heat meters, and increase in competition from alternative heating technologies are the key restraining factors of the global market.

Regional insights

Region wise, the global heat meters market is analyzed across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the market leaders for heat meters, due to its increase in use of energy consumption and rapid urbanization. Favorable government incentives and awareness regarding energy conservation and energy-efficient practices significantly contribute toward the growth of this market. North America being the second largest economy is focusing toward energy conservation by implementing heat meters within different application areas.

Companies covered in the heat meters market report are Kamstrup, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, The Danfoss Group, Landis+Gyr, Siemens AG, Techem GmbH, Itron, Qundis, Ista, and Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG.

Key benefits of the report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global heat meters industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global heat meters market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2029 to highlight the global heat meters market growth scenario.

The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

Over the past few months, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented global economic and social crisis. The pandemic has significantly affected all aspects of life, including the energy sector. The crisis has caused various damages such as reduction in oil prices and low production, especially during the Russia–OPEC price war. These factors are expected to reduce the demand for heat meters in the present scenario.

