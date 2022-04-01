NFINITY to Launch Very First Battle Royale Game Mode in the Sandbox and Metaverse

The project is slated to be released in April 2022 and will begin with the first collection called The Eternals.

BELGIUM, April 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creators of NFINITY are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of the first ever battle royale game mode in the Sandbox and Metaverse in April 2022.NFINITY is a company specializing in virtual content, ready-to-wear products, and features a registered clothing brand. The company uses NFTs to create a unique ‘virtual garment’ that owners can receive in real life, simply through owning one of its featured NFTs. Each piece created by NFINITY is completely unique, exclusive, and comes with a luxury package.In the company’s latest news, NFINITY is aiming to connect the real world to the virtual world through its brand-new NFT collection, The Eternals, which is purchased, built, and played directly in the Sandbox – a Metaverse that allows users to purchase virtual land and use it to create their own world. To make this happen, NFINITY collaborated with studio video game creators, Metalabs, a California-based company that helps to offer a completely customizable game in which players can be free to do whatever the like. NFINITY’s designer, David Martin, has worked previously with Disney and Sony, and is the artist behind the dynamic 3D 360o NFT collection’s characters.“The video game market is a huge market that is worth more than $300 billion dollars- a number that is growing every year,” says Diego, one of NFINITY’s co-founders. “By linking video games to the Metaverse, it only intensifies the gaming experience and offers the user incredible sensations. This is where we are different from others - we really want to listen to our community and create a game that reflects them. This is a way for us to be generous to those who believe in our project and who follow us since the beginning. It's a project that is very close to my heart and it's important for me to give back to our community.”"Our goal is to offer the best gaming experience to our users,” says Richard, the project’s second co-founder. “We want to create sensations that have never been experienced before through VR and the Metaverse, and we will use the Metaverse to connect the virtual and the real worlds - whether it's in fashion or in the world of video games.”The storyline for The Eternals is one of intrigue, excitement, and vivid imagery. In 2052, a group of scientists got their hands on an old artifact coming from a meteor and experimented a new nanotechnology with its material. After several experiments, they succeeded in developing a garment that connected humans to this unknown power.There are 5 categories of nanotechnology: basic, rare, super-rare, epic andlegendary.501 Prototype garments were created and kept in a secret base and tested on humans. Unfortunately, the experiments went wrong. Scientists realized too late that this very nanotechnology they had created was cursed, when connecting to humans it would also robotize each of its cells and transform the humans into a cold-hearted robot. A way for those guinea pig to achieve immortality and became Eternals, but at which cost?To start its launch, NFINITY is thanking its customers by offering a unique 1 of 1 limited edition sweater, as well as 3% royalties.For more information about NFINITY, please visit https://nfinity-meta.com/ or connect on Discord at https://discord.com/invite/nfinity About NFINITYNFINITY was developed by the company’s two co-founders, Diego Di Tomasso (Founder, Community Manager) and Richard Hamade (Founder, Marketing Officer). The company has the ambition to become the first to be recognized as the battle royale of the metaverse and hopes to be as successful as Fortnite.In the future, NFINITY has planned to collaborate with the Tommy Hilfiger brand for the creation of clothes for its next collection.