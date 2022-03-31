Submit Release
Province provides funding to Island firefighters

CANADA, March 31 - Upgraded firefighting equipment will soon be in the hands of over a thousand career and volunteer firefighters across Island communities.

The Province will be providing a one-time grant of $350,000 to Island fire departments. Each of the 35 Island fire services will receive $10,000 to help them purchase specialized life-saving gear or assist with existing equipment maintenance costs. 

“Islanders have all seen the rising costs of living, and Island fire departments are no different. Firefighters need current and well-maintained equipment to keep our communities safe, and $10,000 to each of the fire services is a small contribution to boost financial supports to them.” 

- Minister of Fisheries and Communities Jamie Fox.

The PEI Fire School will also receive an additional grant of $10,000 to help with ongoing operational costs.

“Anyone who wants to become an Island firefighter has to get trained at the PEI Fire School. Any time we can find ways to support them, whether with training capacity or operational costs, our government will,” added Minister of Justice and Public Safety Bloyce Thompson.

 

Media contact: Vicki Tse Senior Communications Officer vickitse@gov.pe.ca 

