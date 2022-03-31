SSI Application Tool

Persons who want to apply for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) can use an online tool that was just released by the Social Security Administration. Applicants and individuals assisting applicants can use this tool to request an appointment to apply for SSI benefits. The request establishes a protective filing date that will be used as the application date, so long as the individual submits an SSI application within 60 days. Establishing a protective filing date is important because the protective filing date is used to determine when an individual can start receiving SSI benefits.

An individual only needs to provide basic information to make the online request. After the individual submits the request, the Social Security Administration will schedule an appointment to apply for benefits by phone and send notification of the appointment within 7-14 business days.

An individual can also indicate a "priority life circumstance," such as homelessness, a terminal illness, or recent release from incarceration, that will prompt an SSA employee to attempt to contact the applicant by phone within three business days, to apply for SSI at that time, or schedule an appointment to apply.

Click below to use this new tool developed by the Social Security Administration: