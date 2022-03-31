Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,726 in the last 365 days.

SSI Application Tool

Persons who want to apply for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) can use an online tool that was just released by the Social Security Administration. Applicants and individuals assisting applicants can use this tool to request an appointment to apply for SSI benefits. The request establishes a protective filing date that will be used as the application date, so long as the individual submits an SSI application within 60 days. Establishing a protective filing date is important because the protective filing date is used to determine when an individual can start receiving SSI benefits.

An individual only needs to provide basic information to make the online request. After the individual submits the request, the Social Security Administration will schedule an appointment to apply for benefits by phone and send notification of the appointment within 7-14 business days.

An individual can also indicate a "priority life circumstance," such as homelessness, a terminal illness, or recent release from incarceration, that will prompt an SSA employee to attempt to contact the applicant by phone within three business days, to apply for SSI at that time, or schedule an appointment to apply.  

 

Click below to use this new tool developed by the Social Security Administration: 

You just read:

SSI Application Tool

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.