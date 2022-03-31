Durham-Based Nurse Practitioner Launches New IV Hydration Business
Anti-Anxiety and Recovery Drips being promoted in light of UNC vs. Duke in Final FourDURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janze Taylor, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, and nursing doctoral student, launches her first business venture today with Embodi Hydration & Wellness at 3115 Academy Road, Suite B, Durham. Taylor opens her wellness center with a mission to empower Durham, Chapel Hill and surrounding communities with health education and resources into our community to uplift, empower, and revitalize. Her career has been dedicated to providing access to health and wellness and opening her own business as an extension of her lifelong work will benefit every person she serves.
Though her launch date has been planned since late 2021, in light of the Final Four being represented by local universities, Taylor has added some extra bounce to her opening weekend.
“I plan to offer my Which Blue For You Pregame Recovery Drip at a NCAA special price so all fans of Duke and UNC should plan to see me today or Saturday,” Taylor said. “Getting properly hydrated and infused with the proper minerals and vitamins will enhance the viewing experience as well as the post-game recovery process.”
“Past the weekend’s games, I’m excited to show up in my community as an additional resource for healthcare. Embodi has been a dream of mine for a long time. I’m beyond excited to open my doors.”
Taylor will be open by appointment only and can be booked online here. Taylor plans to have special events throughout the next few months and is excited to share her journey with other entrepreneurs looking to understand the value of business ownership.
Taylor will also host an in-person and virtual grand opening April 1, 2022 at 10 a.m.
ABOUT IV HYDRATION THERAPY
IV hydration therapy is a treatment that delivers fluids, vitamins, electrolytes, antioxidants, and even medications directly into your bloodstream via an IV.
IV hydration ensures 100% absorption in the cells without irritation to your digestive system and rapidly replenishes the cells in a way that drinking fluids and oral vitamins can’t.
ABOUT EMBODI HYDRATION & WELLNESS
Embodi Hydration & Wellness, founded by Janze Taylor, is on a mission to help enrich and restore one’s vitality through compassionate, innovative, and effective modern therapies while emerging you into the experience of embodying your best self.
