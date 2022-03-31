Submit Release
PUBLIC NOTICE FROM THE NC DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION EXCEPTIONAL CHILDREN DIVISION

Raleigh, NC

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Exceptional Children Division convened a stakeholder group to review two proposed class specifications for DeafBlind Interveners in compliance with General Statutes 115C-12(15), which authorizes the State Board of Education “…to develop position evaluation descriptions covering those positions in local school administrative units for which certification by the State Board of Education is not normally a prerequisite.” The proposed class specifications for DeafBlind Intervener are open for public comment until April 30, 2022, and may be found on the NCDPI Exceptional Children webpage under the Hot Topics section.  Please submit all questions and comments to:  ecspubliccomments@dpi.nc.gov.

