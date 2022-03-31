Pasquale Bombino Joins Veego Advisory Board
Veego Software, the world leader in application intelligence - contextual, app-aware QoE data, and high-impact analytics, today announced the addition of Pasquale Bombino to the Veego Advisory Board. Mr. Bombino brings vast corporate experience in the telecommunication space and strong global leadership perspective. He will join existing advisory board members Max Blumberg and Doron Hachmon and brings in-depth experience from the corporate business world.
“We are very fortunate to have such a high-level experienced professional become a critical part of our advisory board,” said Amir Kotler, CEO of Veego. “We welcome Pasquale and are eager to leverage his valuable expertise in strengthening our strategic positioning as the company continues to deliver innovative and high value connected home solutions for communication service providers.”
Pasquale Bombino has spent the last 25 years in the Telecom industry, a primary area of focus for Veego. Much of his time has been spent in European operations as a General Manager of ADB Global. His history includes a position as Vice President & CTO of telecom provider, Pirelli Broadband Solutions.
Mr. Bombino recently became a Founder and CEO of IIO, a disruptive Voice-as-a-Service startup, and in addition to his new advisory role for Veego, will also be providing technology and strategy-based consulting services to various organizations throughout Europe.
Bombino’s appointment occurs as Veego establishes its revolutionary solution that classifies applications and devices running in the home to provide real-time insights about the customer’s quality of experience. This is especially critical for communication service providers (CSPs), including telecom providers and internet service providers (ISPs) as service providers demand more automated and efficient oversight of connected homes globally.
To learn more about Veego and the company’s Home Connectivity Insight Platform to ensure a smooth, measurable connected home user experience, please visit: https://veego.io/.
About Veego Software
Veego continuously enhances the Internet user experience in the connected smart home. Developing Artificial Intelligence and other breakthrough technologies, Veego delivers home stakeholders a unique understanding of the performance and behavior of connected devices and the apps and services running on them, and the experience of users engaging with them. The Veego Home Insight Platform generates vast volumes of new data that enable a wealth of valuable insights into the connected home, including penetrating understandings of the customer experience, internet usage, performance, trends, and more. To learn more, please visit www.veego.io.
