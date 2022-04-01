Behavioral Health Company Sober Peer and Georgia Attorney General Address Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit
EINPresswire.com/ -- Behavioral science company Sober Peer, will address attendees of the annual Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit in Atlanta, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. as part of the conference’s Visioning Series. Special guests Sober Peer CEO Ed DeShields and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr will brief attendees on a variety of subjects including the opioid Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) and the State of Georgia’s framework to address the growing drug abuse crisis.
“With the 2022 Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit being held in Atlanta, Georgia, it was particularly appropriate to have Attorney General Carr address the nation’s professional community on this important issue and how its Task Force is leading on this solution”, said Ed DeShields, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sober Peer. Sober Peer is among several dozen firms dedicating resources to the Georgia’s Statewide Opioid Task Force efforts. Participants will hear from General Carr on how the settlement was constructed and how it is intended to compensate the state’s counties and municipalities for the harm opioids caused local communities.
Georgia Legislature passed SB500 which when signed by the Governor will enable the State to receive up to $636 million in opioid settlement funds over the next several years. SB 500 essentially prohibits communities and other potential litigants from filing new lawsuits as contemplated by the global settlement. Georgia is currently proceeding with plans as to how best to spend the settlement funds consistent with the global settlement. An official news release from the Office of Attorney General Chris Carr.
This Vision Series briefing is free to the attendees of the Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit which is held from April 18th-21st in Atlanta. The learn more about the Summit or to register to attend please visit https://www.rx-summit.com. To learn more about Sober Peer at the conference visit us at Booth 311 or visit https://soberpeer.com.
About Sober Peer: Sober Peer is among the fastest-growing behavioral science technology companies serving the mental health and substance use healthcare market. Its technology supports after care managed services that measures, predicts and prescribes optimum treatment modalities across all treatment workflows in behavioral health. Its next generation digital platform uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics extensively to improve treatment insight, patient engagement and outcomes for persons suffering from life-controlling mental health-related issues. The company ranks in the top five behavioral health companies for the lowest cost of customer engagement and in invested return-on-equity making it one of the most efficient and effective solutions in behavioral mental health. It currently ranks twelfth among the Big 30 mental health applications in monthly reoccurring customers.
J.C. Skidmore
“With the 2022 Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit being held in Atlanta, Georgia, it was particularly appropriate to have Attorney General Carr address the nation’s professional community on this important issue and how its Task Force is leading on this solution”, said Ed DeShields, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sober Peer. Sober Peer is among several dozen firms dedicating resources to the Georgia’s Statewide Opioid Task Force efforts. Participants will hear from General Carr on how the settlement was constructed and how it is intended to compensate the state’s counties and municipalities for the harm opioids caused local communities.
Georgia Legislature passed SB500 which when signed by the Governor will enable the State to receive up to $636 million in opioid settlement funds over the next several years. SB 500 essentially prohibits communities and other potential litigants from filing new lawsuits as contemplated by the global settlement. Georgia is currently proceeding with plans as to how best to spend the settlement funds consistent with the global settlement. An official news release from the Office of Attorney General Chris Carr.
This Vision Series briefing is free to the attendees of the Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit which is held from April 18th-21st in Atlanta. The learn more about the Summit or to register to attend please visit https://www.rx-summit.com. To learn more about Sober Peer at the conference visit us at Booth 311 or visit https://soberpeer.com.
About Sober Peer: Sober Peer is among the fastest-growing behavioral science technology companies serving the mental health and substance use healthcare market. Its technology supports after care managed services that measures, predicts and prescribes optimum treatment modalities across all treatment workflows in behavioral health. Its next generation digital platform uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics extensively to improve treatment insight, patient engagement and outcomes for persons suffering from life-controlling mental health-related issues. The company ranks in the top five behavioral health companies for the lowest cost of customer engagement and in invested return-on-equity making it one of the most efficient and effective solutions in behavioral mental health. It currently ranks twelfth among the Big 30 mental health applications in monthly reoccurring customers.
J.C. Skidmore
Sober Peer
+1 972-342-4912
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn