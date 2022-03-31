Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,006 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,718 in the last 365 days.

1344341 B.C. LTD. - Early Warning News Release

This press release is issued pursuant to the National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shimcity Inc. (“Shimcity”) and 2657456 Ontario Inc. (“265”) (collectively, the “Acquirors”) announce that they acquired, directly and indirectly, 18 common shares (“Common Shares”) and 18 Common Shares, respectively, of 1344341 B.C. Ltd. (the “Company”) pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) carried out under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) by 1319741 B.C. Ltd. (“741 BC”). The Arrangement has resulted in the shareholders of 741 BC holding shares in seven new companies: 1344340 B.C. Ltd., 1344342 B.C. Ltd., 1344343 B.C. Ltd., 1344344 B.C. Ltd., 1344345 B.C. Ltd., and 1344346 B.C. Ltd. and the Company (collectively, the “New Companies”). Each of the New Companies is now an unlisted reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, each of the issued and outstanding common shares of 741 BC was exchanged for one new 741 BC common share and seven new classes of reorganization shares. The reorganization shares were then transferred by the shareholders of 741 BC, including the Acquirors, to each of the New Company in exchange for common shares of the New Companies on a 1:1 basis. In addition, each of the New Companies received $5,000 in working capital from 741 BC.

Following the Arrangement, Shimcity owns and controls 18 Common Shares of the Company, which represents 50% of the Common Shares outstanding following completion of the Arrangement and 265 owns 18 Common Shares of the Company, which represents 50% of the Common Shares outstanding following completion of the Arrangement. Prior to the Arrangement, the Acquirors owned no shares of the Company.

The Acquirors are shareholders of 741 BC and the securities of the Company were acquired as part of the Arrangement. The Common Shares were acquired by each Acquiror for investment purposes in connection with the Arrangement. In the future, each Acquiror may evaluate its investment in the Company from time to time and may, depending on various factors including, without limitation, the Company’s financial position, the price levels of the Common Shares, conditions in the securities markets and general economic and industry conditions, the Company’s business or financial condition, and other factors and conditions that each Acquiror may deem appropriate, increase, decrease or change its ownership over the Common Shares or other securities of the Company.

An early warning report pursuant to the requirements of applicable securities laws will be issued by each of the Acquirors and will be posted to SEDAR at www.sedar.com and available on request at the number below.
For further information, including a copy of the early warning report required under applicable Canadian securities laws to be filed by each of the Acquirors as a result of the Arrangement referred to in this press release, please contact Shimmy Posen at 416-869-1234.

Shimmy Posen
Garfinkle Biderman LLP
email us here

You just read:

1344341 B.C. LTD. - Early Warning News Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.