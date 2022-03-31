Guster’s On The Ocean Weekend Returns To Portland, Maine August 12 - 14, 2022
Weekend To Feature Concerts, Fan Experiences, and Musical Guests Josh Ritter, Shovels & Rope, Amythyst Kiah, Darlingside, and Pete Kilpatrick
One of the key aspects of On The Ocean weekend is giving the fans an opportunity to connect with the band and each other as a community.”PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guster’s On The Ocean weekend is back. After a two year break due to the pandemic, Guster returns to Maine from August 12th - August 14th for three days of music and intimate fan experiences The fourth annual festival will feature a special kickoff concert, a full day of music, food and fun for the whole family, and an incredible experience as Guster takes a few hundred fans to camp. Tickets go on sale April 8th at www.ontheoceanfest.com.
— Mainer and Guster member Adam Gardner
Guster On The Ocean will kick off Friday, August 12th at the State Theatre in Portland with an acoustic performance. Guster will be joined on stage by seven stringed musicians, making for a magical night. Singer songwriter Josh Ritter will open with a solo set.
On Saturday, the festival moves to Thompson’s Point for a full day of music and comedy. The lineup will include Guster, Shovels and Rope, Amythyst Kiah, as well as local favorites Darlingside and Pete Kilpatrick. Actor Connor Ratliff, who toured with the band on their Improv Acoustic tour in 2020, will curate a side stage dedicated to comedy and improv.
Thompson’s Point will be lined with some of the best food trucks in Maine, serving up award winning food all day. On The Ocean has become a family affair so a $10 ticket to the Saturday August 13th concert at Thompson’s Point will be available for fans 13 and under.
"One of the key aspects of On The Ocean weekend is giving the fans an opportunity to connect with the band and each other as a community,'' said Mainer and Guster member Adam Gardner. “We've done some fun events in the past like bike trips, Guster Storytellers, and kayaking, but we're upping the ante this year. On Sunday, we’re creating a summer family day camp experience we’re calling Camp Guster.”
On Sunday August 14th, the band will wrap the weekend by hosting “Camp Guster” at Camp Winnebago in Fayette, Maine. The members of Guster will serve as Camp Counselors for an afternoon of traditional camp games and activities. The day will wrap with an acoustic performance and sing-along by the campfire. And yes, of course there will be s'mores. The band has a long history at Camp Winnebago having written songs from their 2019 album Look Alive at the camp. Camp Guster is open to all ages.
Tickets for On The Ocean Weekend’s Friday Night Kickoff Concert (August 12th) and On The Ocean at Thompson's Point (Saturday August 13th) go on-sale Friday, April 8th at 12:00 Noon. Camp Guster goes on sale Wednesday, April 13th at 12:00 Noon. Tickets and more information will be available at https://www.ontheoceanfest.com/.
Follow Guster on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for On The Ocean updates and last minute weekend announcements.
