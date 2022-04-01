The Packaging Company Adds an Environmentally Friendly On-Demand Cushioning System to Its Offerings
The AirWave nano4 and its suite of eco-friendly films is the perfect void fill solution for e-commerce-focused small businesses.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Packaging Company, an online leader in sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging options for businesses of all sizes, has announced the addition of a new eco-conscious product line to its growing selection. The AirWave nano4 cushioning system is a highly versatile packaging device that creates customizable and eco-friendly void fill on-demand with the push of a button.
As part of its eco-conscious focus, the AirWave nano4 makes use of three eco-friendly air cushioning material options, all available in multiple sizes: PaperWave, PlantWave, and EcoWave-50 and -100.
PaperWave is made from 100% (FSC certified) recycled paper and is entirely compostable. Once in the ground, the cushions begin to break down and leave no microplastics behind.
PlantWave is made from sustainable plant-based materials and is 100% home compostable. Like PaperWave, it breaks down entirely in the ground and leaves no plastic in its wake.
EcoWave is a 100% climate-neutral air cushioning option made with recycled plastic. EcoWave-50 film features more than 53% recycled content (most of it being post-consumer), while EcoWave-100 film features 100% recycled content (82% of it being post-consumer). With the support of ClimatePartner, EcoWave actively offsets all CO2 from its production and raw materials.
Designed with mobility and space conservation in mind, the air cushioning machine is compact and easy-to-carry, requires minimal set up, and needs no heating time. Its compostable and recyclable film roll options can be loaded onto the machine and inflated into air cushioning pillows in real time. The result is a flexible, transportable, eco-friendly, and on-demand packaging solution that is perfect for smaller, ecommerce-based businesses.
“The AirWave nano4 is such a versatile and smart piece of packaging technology,” says Olivia Pietersen, E-Commerce Business Manager. “With its eco-friendly film options and simple but powerful design, we know our customers will find it perfect for use in their small or e-commerce-based businesses.”
In addition to being an eco-friendly device, the AirWave nano4 allows small businesses to automate some of their packaging process—speeding up packing times and improving productivity. The system is simple and easy to use and features a scannable QR code that leads to operating instructions and helpful tips.
“We’re very proud to work with The Packaging Company to offer one of the most sustainable void fill and e-commerce-focused packaging systems in North America,” says Marc Rapp, CEO of AirWave Packaging Inc., “TPC has an exceptional understanding of what today’s consumers expect of their packaging, and the AirWave’s recyclable, compostable, and climate-neutral void fill is an ideal addition to their e-commerce packaging options.”
As the AirWave nano4 system generates void fill on-demand, there is no need for storage of large and bulky materials. Each film type comes uninflated on rolls, helping conserve what limited space there is in stock rooms or shipping areas. The machine itself features a small footprint and requires little maintenance, making it an excellent choice for small businesses that often do not have the resources to dedicate towards custom shipping solutions.
The Packaging Company prides itself on meeting the needs of businesses of all types and sizes, from e-commerce retailers to food service companies. By offering a variety of packaging options and low order minimums, they focus on delivering flexible solutions for small or growing businesses that may not require the extensive supply lines of a larger business. Continually adding more eco-friendly options to their lineup helps The Packaging Company meet its goal of giving small businesses the products they deserve. For more information, please visit The Packaging Company website.
