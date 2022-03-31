Submit Release
Eagle Nest Lake Fisheries Informational Meeting

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, MARCH 31, 2022:

Eagle Nest Lake Fisheries Informational Meeting

SANTA FE – New Mexico anglers continue to show tremendous passion for fishing at Eagle Nest Lake. Over the past few years, the Department has implemented several tools to help enhance the trout fishery, including:

– Pike must be kept after catching. They cannot be released. – A multi-year study of the interactions of trout and pike. – Rainbow trout stocking strategy adjustments and evaluation.

On April 13, 2022, the Department will be hosting a meeting at the Eagle Nest Lake State Park Visitor’s Center. Our goal is to provide information about the history of fisheries management at Eagle Nest Lake, what we have learned so far from our multi-year study and what to expect moving forward. We will also have time for questions from the public. The meeting is scheduled for 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. MST.

###

