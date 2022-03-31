“Nusantara,” A World Class City for All
DUBAI, UAE, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indonesia's participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai event is entering its last week, and during its time, the National Development Planning/Bappenas introduced the New Capital City "Nusantara" as a World Class City for All in the Expo 2020 Dubai event.
Development Policy Dissemination to All Indonesian Ambassadors and Representatives in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Europe Regions
Himawan Hariyoga, The Main Secretary of The Ministry of National Development Planning in talks with speaker in SDGs forum
The projection of the New Capital City can be found in many parts of the Pavilion from the Panoramic Interactive Multimedia Display, which showcases the Nusantara environment and design which generates an immersive atmosphere that draws visitors to the lively projection, One-on-one meetings gathering investors, private sectors, global financial institutions, and Indonesia's international partners to discuss potential investment plans within the Nusantara development scope, and Lastly, the dissemination of Nusantara development to representatives in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Asia region.
The New Capital City "Nusantara" will be the first city to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and 100% renewable energy at all installed capacity while still holding more than 1 million residents. The design will maintain its natural surroundings, including surrounding forests' ecological function, to ensure sustainable living through environmentally friendly construction for every high-rise institutional, commercial, and residential building where residents can access green open spaces in 10 minutes.
"Projection of the New Capital City Nusantara is based on environmentally friendly city design, maintaining the sustainability of the ecosystem, and economic development strategies. At the end of the development period and beyond, the population is estimated and maintained at around 1.9 million people in the Nusantara area," said Taufik Hanafi, Deputy for Monitoring and Evaluation of Development Control, Ministry of National Development Planning/National Development Planning Agency.
Taufik continued, the New Capital City of Indonesia “Nusantara” will be built to achieve Indonesia's target as a middle-income country, following Indonesian Vision 2045. Built with a national identity, Nusantara will change the development orientation to the center of Indonesia and accelerate Indonesia's Economic Transformation.
Building Nusantara as a strong core area will require an optimal combination of potential funding resources, which involve the state budget, state-owned enterprises, private sector, and Public-Private Partnership. The Ministry of National Development Planning opens up partnership opportunities through multiple business forums and business matching for infrastructure development through a public-private partnership scheme (PPP), investment cooperation with business entities, and other creative financings. The investment figure is under calculation and finalized into five phases of development, with the first stage is expected to begin in 2022.
Through the development of Nusantara, the next nation phase will also be established through the transformation of innovation and economic center, completing the transfer of the government center, developing priority economic sectors, implementing an incentive system for priority economic sectors, and achieving sustainable development goals.
Nusantara's vision to be a "World-class City for All" will realize a smart, green, and sustainable city: modern, in line with international standards, and have effective and efficient governance, with three main objectives: (1) Sustainable City in the World, (2) National Identity Symbol, and (3) Economic engine for future Indonesia.
Eight principles have been formulated to achieve this vision: (1) in harmony with nature; (2) Unity in Diversity; (3) connected, active, and easily accessible; (4) low carbon emission; (5) circular and resilient; (6) safe and affordable; (7) convenient and efficient through technology; and (8) economic opportunities for all.
Media Liaison Officer
Indonesia Pavilion
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter