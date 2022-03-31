Cat Litter Market Is Projected To Reach $11,293.30 Million By 2030, Grow At A CAGR Of 4.7% | Allied Market Research

Cat Litter Market

The global cat litter market is segmented into product type, raw material, distribution channel, and region.

Increase in the number of multi-cat household, as well as surge in population of pet cats are driving the demand for cat litter.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cat Litter Market by Product (Clumping, Non-Clumping), Raw Material (Clay, Silica, Others) and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Pet Stores, Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031"

The cat litter market was valued at $7,212.80 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $11,293.30 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

Access Full Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cat-litter-market-A15878

The growing number of cat owners around the world is likely to boost cat litter market growth. Most cat owners prefer not to let their cats out of the house for a variety of reasons, including human animosity and inclement weather. These variables are expected to drive the product demand during the forecast period. Product sales are being boosted by the growing trend of pet humanization as well as rise of the pet population in the U.S. As a result, growing pet expenditure will drive market growth..

The global cat litter market is segmented into product type, raw material, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the cat litter industry is classified into clumping and non-clumping. On the basis of raw material, it is fragmented into clay, silica, and others. Depending on distribution channel, it is categorized into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty pet stores, and online channels. Region wise, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and the rest of Asia Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA).

On the basis of product type, the clumping segment accounted for the highest share in 2020. This is attributed to the fact that clumping litter is a popular and convenient choice among pet owners. Many people say that it makes cleaning up a lot easier. In addition, clumping litter comes in a variety of fragrances, granule sizes, and textures. The litter soon attaches to the waste, cupping around to form a barrier. It prevents waste from spreading throughout the litter box, keeping the kitty box fresher for longer.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cat-litter-market-A15878

Depending on raw material, the clay segment garnered the largest share of the global cat litter market share in 2020, and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that clay absorbs ample amount of water in a short time span, keeping the litter box dry and clean.

By distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, as customers benefit from the availability of a wide choice of products, product discounts, sales representative assistance, and speedy checkouts at hypermarkets/supermarkets. Thus, these advantages are predicted to promote shopping at hypermarket/supermarket growth during the cat litter market forecast.

By Region, Asia-Pacific registered the highest growth in 2020, followed by Europe and North America. China and the U.S. were the most prominent countries accounting for a sizeable share in the global market.

The key market players profiled in the report include:

○ Mars Inc.

○ Nestle SA

○ Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

○ The Clorox Company

○ Dr. Elsey's

○ Oil-Dri Corporation of America

○ Pestell Pet Products

○ ZOLUX SAS

○ Cat Litter Company

○ Healthy Pet.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16247

Key Findings of the Study:

○ According to Cat Litter Market Trends Analysis, on the basis of product type, the clumping segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.5% in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

○ Depending on raw material, the silica segment is expected to dominate the market through 2021–2030.

○ According to Cat Litter Market Opportunity Analysis, by distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment occupied the largest market with maximum value share in 2020, and online channels segment is expected to grow at the significant CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

○ Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Related Reports:

○ Otc Pet Medication Market Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2027

○ Cat Treats Market Top Factors That Are Leading The Demand Around The Globe

○ Pet Accessories Market Will Show An Increase Of By 2027, Report

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research