Republican Candidate David Dwyer on Track to Win Orlando’s District 42
The local business owner and longtime Florida resident is officially endorsed by The Florida Republican Assembly and has strong indicators of taking District 42 in November’s election
I am a fighter & will win this war. My clients know me as a man who has the attitude that he will not lose, & he will fight for Florida homeowners and business owners with the passion of 20 attorneys!" Republican candidate David Dwyer, owner of Experienced Public Adjusters, will be on the 2022 ballot for Florida House, District 42. David Dwyer launched his campaign to unseat radical extremist Democrat Anna Eskamani in late August of 2021. He is officially endorsed by the Florida Republican Assembly and other prominent members of the community. The election will be held on November 8th.
— David Dwyer
Dwyer brings an avid belief in strong American patriotism to the candidate roster, running against Eskamani, a two-term incumbent Democrat who is up for a third term. He has been fighting to bring back America First conservative values since he launched his campaign. “I am working to expose the truth about Anna Eskamani and her voting record, which is so far left that she would be the President of “The Squad” if she were ever elected to US Congress,” stated Dwyer.
An America First Conservative Republican, Dwyer is ready to set forth legislation that upholds strong American ideals. “Floridians are, by a large majority, tired of the Woke culture, Marxist ideology, Socialist agendas, and the progressive left-wing radical ideology that is destroying America,” stated Dwyer. “I am a fighter and will win this war. My clients know me as a man who has the attitude that he will not lose, and he will fight for Florida homeowners and business owners with the passion of 20 attorneys!”
Dwyer is a 2nd amendment supporter, a parental rights advocate against the government vaccine passport and a pro-life candidate. His platform strongly supports vital education policies and those that will be most conducive to strengthened family values. “Education is essential, and I believe that our children’s education is vital to the survival of the American Dream,” Dwyer states regularly while campaigning.
In contrast, the Democratic incumbent touts a radical left agenda, including voting against the Parental Rights Bill, supporting pro-abortion, supporting the “defunding the police” movement, supporting sanctuary cities, and supporting the government vaccine passport.
Dwyer is no stranger to life in Florida or the plight of the small business owner within the state. He has been working as a top-rated Florida Public Adjuster and started in the insurance industry in New York City 1999. David Dwyer will be 46 years old when he is elected to the Florida House of Representatives in November of 2022.
The Conservative Republican brings deep work experience starting 33 years ago when he first started supporting himself at the age of 12 working for his Grandma’s General Store & Restaurant in Cape May Point, NJ. Additionally, Dwyer and his twin brother have started a successful landscaping and house cleaning business to the summer renters on the side. Dwyer has worked within many industries boasting multiple promotions throughout his successful career, including being promoted to Regional Manager of the Gulf Coast Region by the age of 29. He is one of the youngest to ever accomplish this at The Ricoh Corporation, a multi-billion dollar Fortune 500 company.
Educationally, Dwyer brings an impressive record to the ballot. “As far as I know, I am still the youngest to have graduated from the Executive MBA Program at the State University of New York at Oswego at 22 with my Master’s in Business Administration,” stated Dwyer. “I’ve also had the pleasure of taking 5 years of Spanish in school and attending the University of Mayaguez in 1997.” David took his first job in NYC out of Graduate School at Edward Jones as a Financial Advisor running a branch office in Queens, NY, but quickly moved to Morgan Stanley Dean Witter, where he was successful and worked at the World Trade Center.
Over the last three decades, Dwyer has continued to educate himself. He has gone to Cambridge, MA to attend Harvard to continue his post-grad education. He has completed an education program advancing in Negotiation Mastery, where he excelled and enhanced his skill set, including an acknowledgment from Harvard University. He also took classes at Aileron Consulting in Ohio for Senior Executives. “My advanced knowledge of the law and 1st party property law came from my dedication to being the best Public Adjuster, always representing the homeowner and business owners of Florida’s best interest with the utmost ethics and integrity,” asserted Dwyer.
Dwyer has 33 years of work experience, including being an Adjunct Professor at the University of South Alabama and as a High School Teacher in a section 8 housing zoned area in North Carolina. He has excelled in the private sector and public sector. He continues to further his education by taking courses in law, ethics, and all matters relating to first-party property.
Currently, he operates his own business, Experienced Public Adjusters, LLC, and Experienced Public Adjusters-Franchise, LLC. As his work experience suggests, his entrepreneurial spirit started at a young age and has allowed him to grow to be one of the most respected and highest-rated Public Adjusting Firms in Florida. Although he found his passion in helping homeowners later in life, Dwyer says he has never been happier than he is today as a Public Adjuster and mentor, helping the people of Florida fight against big for-profit insurance companies who have taken advantage of Floridians.
“My background doesn’t just make me qualified, but, in comparison to Anna Eskamani, it makes me the best person to legislate and advocate for all the people of Florida,” stated Dwyer.
District lines were redrawn in 2022 according to the latest US Census data and will take effect this year. The newly formed District 42 includes the same cities that were previously included in District 47 — Orlando, Winter Park, Baldwin Park, Edgewater Conway, and Belle Isle. It also includes Eatonville and Maitland. After the redistricting, his goal remains the same, says Dwyer — “To End the Reign of Terror” of Anna Eskamani!”
As the top Conservative Republican endorsed by the FRA, Dwyer hopes to bring a change to District 42 and infuse conservative values within the community. Visit www.daviddwyer2022.com to learn more.
