Cheese Market Is Expected To Reach Market Valuation of US$ 128.5 Billion by the Year 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI 

Cheese Market Will Grow at 3.4% through 2032 Amid Surging Demand for Vegan Cheese Across the Globe: FMI

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global Cheese Market is forecast to total US$ 92 Bn in 2022. With sales growing at a 3.4% CAGR, the market valuation will reach US$ 128.5 Bn in 2032.



Increasing preference for healthier snack options is encouraging product developments in the market. Consumers are more concerned about portion control than giving in to another fistful of chips. In fact, nearly four out of ten consumers polled by the International Food Information Council claimed they sometimes eat snacks instead of meals (typically lunch).

Cheese Market Size (2022E) US$ 92 Bn Cheese Market Projected Size (2032F) US$ 128.5 Bn Cheese Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2032) 3.4% Cheese Market Top 3 Countries Market Share 35.6%

Cheese is a vital nutritional component in many snack foods, serving as a full supply of protein, vitamins, and minerals. There's also been a big drive to come up with new ideas for healthier, ready-to-eat cheese products, like cheese-flavored popcorn, puffs, and crisps, which is anticipated to boost the market in the forthcoming years.

The desire to create new cheese snack products has resulted in a demand for more intriguing flavors. Consumers want bolder flavors and more descriptive, branded items. Over the last few years, cheeses with flavors like chive and onion, truffle, dill & garlic, garlic & herb, and chilli have gained immense popularity.

Simultaneously, manufacturers are launching personalized and customized cheeses as per end-use requirements. These cheeses are beyond the conventional cheddar or mozzarella flavor and are widely being adopted in restaurants, cafes and cloud kitchens.

“Surging demand for plant-based alternatives is anticipated to drive sales of vegan cheese. In addition to this, ongoing expansion of the dairy sector in emerging economies is fueling the consumption of premium cheeses, which will augment the growth in the market,” says an FMI analyst.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis US$ Bn for Value and MT for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered The U.S., Brazil, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., China, India, Japan, Australia, and GCC Countries Key Segments Covered Nature, Source, Product Type, End-Use, Sales Channel, and Region Key Companies Profiled • Glanbia plc



• Saputo



• Arla Foods



• BEL Group



• Fonterra



• FrieslandCampina



• Dalter Alimentari Spa



• The Kraft Heinz Company



• Amul



• DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH



• Meiji Holdings



• Associated Milk Producers Inc.



• Britannia Industries



• Almarai



• Treeline Cheese



• Follow Your Heart



• Daiya Foods Inc.



• Kite Hill



• Other Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

Key Takeaways:

Based on nature, the organic cheese segment will account for a dominant share in the global cheese market.

In terms of source, sales of plant-based cheese will continue graining traction through 2032.

By product type, demand for cheddar and parmesan will remain high.

Based on end use, sales of cheese for household usage will gain momentum over the forecast period.

The U.S. will continue dominating the North America cheese market owing to the present of a robust food and beverage sector.

Sales of cheese in the France market will increase at a 3.8% CAGR over the forecast period.

Canada will emerge as a lucrative market, with demand growing at a steady 4.2% CAGR through 2032.

Demand for cheese in India will grow at a considerable pace owing to the expansion of the foodservice sector in the country.

Who is winning?

Some of the leading companies offering cheese are Glanbia plc, Saputo, Arla Foods, BEL Group, Fonterra, FrieslandCampina, Dalter Alimentari Spa, The Kraft Heinz Company, Amul, DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, Meiji Holdings, Associated Milk Producers Inc., Britannia Industries, Almarai, Treeline Cheese, Follow Your Heart, Daiya Foods Inc., Kite Hill, and othes.

Get Valuable Insights into Cheese market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the cheese market presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the cheese market based on nature (organic cheese and conventional cheese), by product type (mozzarella, cheddar, pepper jack, parmesan, gouda, and other), by source (dairy-based cheese and plant-based cheese (by form (block, cube, shreds, slice, spread, powder, and sticks) by end-use (food and beverage industry, HoReCa, and household retail), by sales channel (Business to Business and Business to Consumer) and across seven major regions.

