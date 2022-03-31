Outdoor Adventure Talk: Spring Turkey Hunting

CONTACT: Mark Beauchesne: 603-271-6355 Jay Martin: 603-271-3211 March 31, 2022

Concord, NH – Discover the time-honored tradition of spring turkey hunting in New Hampshire with a free outdoor talk presented by Carter Heath of the National Wild Turkey Federation. Attendees will learn the basics of turkey hunting, turkey calling, and turkey hunting safety. The evening is designed for those interested in learning more about how to start hunting turkeys and how to successfully call in a spring gobbler.

This exciting event will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. The talk begins at 7:00 p.m. No pre-registration is required.

Carter Heath has been hunting wild turkeys in New Hampshire for 38 years. As a lifelong Granite State resident, Heath has a deep appreciation for all wildlife, but wild turkeys have always held a special place in his heart. Heath volunteered for the National Wild Turkey Federation for several years before becoming the organization’s Regional Director for New England and Eastern New York in 2018. Heath is a passionate hunter who enjoys cooking and eating meals from the wild, and he is excited to share his turkey hunting knowledge to help others enjoy success afield.

To read more about turkey hunting in New Hampshire visit www.wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/turkey.html. To learn more about the National Wild Turkey Federation go to www.nwtf.org.