New Assistant Superintendent at Emanuel Probation Detention Center

Curtis Todd Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Curtis Todd to Assistant Superintendent at Emanuel Probation Detention Center (PDC) effective April 1, 2022. As assistant superintendent, Todd will be responsible for assisting the Superintendent with daily operations of the facility, overseeing staff, and supervising approximately 369 male detainees.

"Todd has worked his way up through the ranks and has gained a remarkable amount of correctional knowledge during his tenure," said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "We are confident he will continue to do an outstanding job in carrying out the GDC mission at Emanuel PDC."

Todd began his career in 2013 as a Correctional Officer at Smith Transitional Center (TC) and was promoted to Sergeant at the facility in 2018. In 2019, he transferred to Rogers State Prison (SP) as Sergeant, and then returned to Smith TC in the same position in 2020. He was then promoted to Lieutenant at Smith TC in 2020, where he currently serves.

Todd attended Ogeechee Technical College where he obtained a diploma in wildlife management. His departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Supervision I, II, and III, Sergeant Academy, Lieutenant Academy, Chief of Security Academy, Mental Health Training, and Effective Communication.

