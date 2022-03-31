New Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment at Valdosta State Prison

Heather Davis Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Heather Davis to Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment at Valdosta State Prison (SP) effective April 1, 2022. As Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment, Davis will oversee the supervision of educational programs, health services, library services, counseling programs, recreational services and the mental health services of approximately 875 close-security male offenders.

"Davis has proven to be a valuable team member since beginning her career with the agency," said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "We are confident that her counseling and correctional knowledge will benefit the staff and offenders at Valdosta SP."

Davis began her career with the Department in 2008 as a Correctional Officer at Lee SP. During her tenure at Lee SP, she was promoted through the ranks of Correctional Officer II and Behavioral Health Counselor. In 2011, she transferred to Tifton Day Reporting Center as a Behavioral Health Counselor. In 2016, she returned to Valdosta SP as a Counselor II, followed that same year by a promotion to Chief Counselor, where she currently serves.

Davis obtained a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Albany State University and a master’s degree in Psychology from Southern New Hampshire University. Her departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Sexual Assault Response Team Training, and Basic Counselor Training.

