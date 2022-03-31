New Assistant Superintendent at Bainbridge Probation Substance Abuse Treatment Center

Lachanda Roberts-Mackey Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Lachanda Roberts-Mackey to Assistant Superintendent at Bainbridge Probation Substance Abuse Treatment Center (PSATC) effective April 1, 2022. As assistant superintendent, Roberts-Mackey will be responsible for assisting the Superintendent with daily operations of the facility, overseeing staff, and supervising approximately 384 male detainees.

"Roberts-Mackey has proven to be a dedicated leader during her 21 years with the agency," said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "We are confident in her leadership and commitment to the mission as she takes on her new role at Bainbridge PSATC.”

Roberts-Mackey began her career in 2001 as a Correctional Officer at Autry State Prison (SP). In 2004, she transferred to Bainbridge PSATC as Correctional Officer II. In 2012, she was promoted to Behavioral Health Counselor II and in 2016, she was promoted to Lead Counselor, where she currently serves.

Roberts-Mackey obtained an associate degree from Bainbridge State College, a bachelor’s degree from Albany State university, and a Master of Science degree from Troy University. Her departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Supervision I, II, and III, Management I, II, and III, Assistant Superintendent Training, Addiction Certification Preparation Program, Peer Support Training, Security Threat Group Training, and Mental Health Training.

