New Assistant Superintendent at Lee Arrendale Transitional Center

Jennifer DeFillippes Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Jennifer DeFillippes to Assistant Superintendent at Lee Arrendale Transitional Center (TC) effective April 16, 2022. As assistant superintendent, DeFillippes will be responsible for assisting the Superintendent with daily operations of the facility, overseeing staff, and supervising approximately 140 female residents.

"DeFillippes has worked her way up through the ranks and shown exceptional leadership qualities in each position she has held," said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "We appreciate her dedication to the agency and look forward to her continued success as she takes the next step in her professional career."

DeFillippes began her career with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice in 2007, as a Substance Abuse Intervention Specialist at the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center. In 2008, she joined Spectrum Health as a Substance Abuse Counselor at Lee Arrendale State Prison (SP). DeFillippes joined the GDC in 2015, as a Behavioral Health Counselor at Lee Arrendale SP, and in 2016 she was promoted to Social Services Program Consultant. In 2020 she was promoted to Chief Counselor, where she currently serves.

DeFillippes attended Ocean County Community College, Georgian Court College, and the University of North Georgia. She obtained a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from the University of North Georgia. Her departmental training consists of Basic Counselor Training, Basic Correctional Officer Training, Supervision I, II, and III, Management I, II, and III, Certified Clinical Supervisor Training, Certified Public Manager Training through the University of Georgia, Alcohol and Drug Counselor II, and Certified Clinic Supervisor through the Alcohol and Drug Certification Board of Georgia.

