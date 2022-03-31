Electronic Filter Market worth US$ 19.13 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Audio Electronics Is Expanding Which Is Further Expected To Fuel The Adoption Of Electronic Filters.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “The Electronic Filter Market Was Valued at US$ 12.89 Billion in 2019 and is Projected to Reach US$ 19.13 Billion by 2027; It Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR Of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 12.89 Billion in 2019

Market Size Value by US$ 19.13 Billion by 2027

Growth rate CAGR of 5.2% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period 2020- 2027

Base Year 2020

No. of Pages 150

No. Tables 56

No. of Charts & Figures 77

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Type and Application

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The use of electronic filters is rising in communication, semiconductor, chemicals, petrochemicals, automotive manufacturing, steel industries, and others. Moreover, they are also utilized in image processing, speech signal processing, sports hall, hospital systems, and others. Different types of filters have different applications such as FIR filter is used in audio systems, adaptive filtering in signal processing, and FBAR filter in smartphones. The mentioned industries are expanding at a global level which is expected to positively impact the growth of electronic filters.

5G is the next-generation wireless technology that offers promising performance enhancements over the existing technologies. Some of the major countries which have already started the successful deployments of 5G include South Korea, the UK, Germany, China, and the US. China is one of the prominent countries where three major telecom operators, namely China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom have already deployed 5G networks in selected cities of China. The increasing adoption of 5G is expected to drive the demand for advanced electronic filters to prevent interference and maintain signal integrity. This provides an opportunity for electronic filter manufacturers to introduce improved filter designs in order to cater to the upcoming demand from increasing 5G deployments worldwide. This trend is predicted to pitch over the period offering a huge opportunity for the electronic filter market players.

Geographically, the electronic filter market has been segmented into five different regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and SAM. In 2019, the APAC region holds the highest market share and is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The technology and semiconductor industry are growing exponentially across the APAC region. China dominated the electronic filter market in 2019 followed by Japan and South Korea.

Booming Telecommunication Industry

The telecommunication industry is going through a gradual shift owing to the continuously evolving technology landscape and growing penetration of smartphones and connected devices worldwide. Additionally, the rising penetration of LTE networks, especially in the developing regions of the world coupled with the advent of 5G are the key factors propelling the growth of the global telecommunications industry. The positive growth outlook of the global telecommunication industry due to rising network penetration and growing customer demand for digital content is driving the demand for electronic filters in this industry.

Based on type, the electronic filter market is segmented into low pass filter, high pass filter, bandpass filter, bandstop filter, and all-pass filter. The low pass filter segment holds a significant share in the market; however, the bandpass filter type is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Bandpass filters are commonly utilized in wireless receivers, transmitters, optics, communication systems, and medical applications such as electrocardiograms and EEGs.

Based on application, the electronic filter market is segmented into power supplies, audio electronics, radio communications, and analog to digital conversion. The audio electronics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The electronic filters are used in home audio, live audio/music, and recording audio devices. Additionally, in recording devices, the low-pass filters help in decreasing the sibilance which exists in microphone recordings.

Electronic Filter Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd, AVX Corporation, BLOCK Transformatoren-Elektronik GmbH, Captor Corporation, CD Automation UK Ltd, CIRCUTOR, SA, Cosel Europe GmbH, Mini-Circuits, and Anritsu are among the key players in the global Electronic Filter market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

