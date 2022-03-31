Michiana Hematology Oncology Named an IDC Future of Intelligence Award Winner
Oncology practice digitally transforms and simplifies healthcare business complexities with state-of-the-art technology from AC3 and AunalyticsSOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michiana Hematology Oncology, which delivers world-class cancer care to local communities, has been named an IDC Future of Intelligence winner based on its use of AC3’s oncology practice intelligence platform, powered by Aunalytics’ advanced data management platform and revenue cycle analytics. The award program acknowledges organizations that have demonstrated outstanding capabilities related to increasing enterprise intelligence and as a result, improved business outcomes.
IDC commends those with forward thinking initiatives that span across four key capabilities of enterprise intelligence – Ability to Synthesize Information, Capacity to Learn, Delivery of Insights at Scale, and Data Culture – and those who excel in any one of these four areas. Michiana Hematology Oncology (MHO) was named a winner in the Capacity to Learn category and will be recognized at an awards ceremony in May 2022.
MHO implemented AC3’s oncology practice intelligence platform, powered by Aunalytics’ advanced data management platform and revenue cycle analytics, to digitally transform and simplify healthcare business complexities. Oncology care often involves multiple providers, treatments and newly emerging drugs that are added to patient care as cancer science continually advances. The billing process is particularly complicated and often riddled with cumbersome manual processes. The alliance between AC3 and Aunalytics offers MHO advanced analytics and valuable business insights to improve operations and collect revenue in an accurate and timely manner. This is key to driving the overall health of an oncology practice.
Using AC3’s oncology intelligence solutions with advanced analytics from Aunalytics, MHO understands its business more quickly, makes better decisions that are data driven, and achieves greater results, such as getting new leadership up to speed quickly based on a more accurate picture. In addition, the practice can manage cash flow more efficiently with visibility into ever changing data, with a clear picture of its actual allowed rate is vs. billed rate. As a result, MHO gains a keener view of the true health of the practice, based on data accuracy - more data is collected, and collected more precisely.
“Michiana Hematology Oncology demonstrated that enterprise intelligence can help achieve operational efficiencies regardless of the size and the industry of an organization. MHO strives to deliver the best care to its patients across the Midwest region while reducing the administrative burden on its employees,” said Chandana Gopal, Research Director, Future of Intelligence at IDC. “The organization is recognized as a winner in the Capacity to Learn category because it implemented initiatives that were continuously improved and fostered collaboration between its administrative team, clinical staff, and other entities that ultimately improve patient care."
To learn more about IDC's Future of Enterprise Awards Program, visit here.
About Michiana Hematology Oncology
Established in 1968, Michiana Hematology Oncology is the largest cancer care organization of its kind in northern Indiana, with offices in Crown Point, Chesterton, Elkhart, Hobart, Mishawaka, Plymouth, Valparaiso and Westville. The organization consists of 11 Medical Oncologists, three Radiation Oncologists and four Advanced Practice nurses who provide integrated and comprehensive medical and radiation oncology services for patients throughout the region. For more information, visit www.TheHeartOfCancerCare.com.
About AC3
AC3’s practice intelligence platform digitally transforms oncology practices into modern and sustainable operations that reduce the overall cost of care. Through its oncology data model which unites practice management, healthcare data and innovative technology intelligence into a single environment, AC3 delivers full transparency and automated actionable insights to simplify workflows, increase efficiency, and secure revenue integrity. Guided by a dedicated side-by-side client success team, AC3 simplifies oncology business complexities empowering practices to spend more time on what matters – fighting cancer. To learn more, visit https://ac3health.com/
About Aunalytics
Aunalytics is a data platform company delivering answers for your business. Named a Digital Innovator by analyst firm Intellyx, and selected for the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and mid-sized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its DaybreakTM industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers’ businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
