Why Hip-Hop and A-List Celebrities Love Houston-Based Exotic Pop

Artists and celebrities are drawn to the brand because it’s about much more than exotic soft drinks and snacks.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exotic Pop, a Houston-based beverage company known for offering rare, very cool and hard-to-find soda flavors, brands and snacks sourced from around the globe, has become a favorite among hip-hop and celebrity clients like Drake, Cardi B, Migos, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, and Rob Kardashian, to name a few!
— Charleston Wilson, Founder and CEO of Exotic Pop
The Houston company, launched out of the trunk of a car in 2017, today has their own line of signature products and nostalgic and hard-to-find beverages and snacks in over 70 retail stores nationwide, with a growing celebrity client roster and global online fan base.
Exotic Pop has become a go-to for celebrities looking to create a totally unique personal brand product, especially for music drops. The company has built exclusive partnerships with hip-hop artists and entertainers to create their own signature Exotic Pop flavors and labels in keeping with the brand’s authenticity and dedication to creating a positive movement for urban culture.
“Artists and celebrities are drawn to the brand because it’s about much more than selling exotic soft drinks and snacks,” said Charleston Wilson Founder and CEO of Exotic Pop. “We’re here to promote creativity, individuality and a distinctly positive movement for urban pop culture, and the artists and ambassadors we have representing the brand share in our mission and our successes.”
Exotic Pop is the only place you can find flavors like Lil Keke Black Cherry Soda, Lil Flip Clover Green Apple Soda or King Combs’ Wave Juice, born from a beverage collaboration with artist Christian Combs, the son of Sean “Diddy”! The company has an entire line of beverages featuring artists and celebrity MCs who have their own signature Exotic Pop flavors including DJ Screw, Big Moe, Fat Pat, Bun B, Big Hawk, Pimp C, Mac Dre, Soulja Boy, NBA Young Boy and others!
Celebrities in the rap and hip-hop community are not only fans of the exclusive flavors, but they are also clients, brand ambassadors and partners who share in the brand’s success. Most recently, Exotic Pop presented brand ambassador Lil Keke with 10,000 shares in the company to make him a part owner!
Exotic Pop also carries a line of celebrity ‘Rap Snacks’ from Cardi B Jerk BBQ and Lil Baby All In potato chips to ‘Boosie’ Icon Ramen Noodles, with host of A-listers whose social posts and DMs of love and support have boosted the brand within the hip-hop community and in mainstream pop culture.
The company was founded in 2017 by Houston native Charleston Wilson, who started the business by purchasing sodas exclusive to Louisiana and reselling them in the Houston area. What started as a side hustle to track down and bring nostalgic and elusive sodas and snacks to Houston has blossomed into a multi-million-dollar global niche business and an authentic urban hip-hop beverage brand that brings legendary entertainers and soda connoisseurs together for a greater purpose!
In 2019, Wilson successfully closed a licensing and bottling deal with PepsiCo to launch Exotic Pop’s own signature line of beverages, with product labels and flavors integrated with fashion, art, and rap and hip-hop music that distinctly represent and contribute to its culture.
While imitators have been emerging on the market with resale shops of imported and unusual beverages and snacks, no one has made a bigger impact on celebrities, the community and the culture than Exotic Pop. The brand ensures their celebrity partnerships not only give back to the artist, but to every local community where their product is sold.
Wilson has expanded the brand to include cool cups and merchandise and is currently collaborating with some legendary rap and hip-hop artists on a new line of signature cream sodas, new signature products, including one for pets, and retail expansions for Exotic Pop in the coming months.
