Essex Community Healthcare Provider Wins National Transformation Award

The Essex TEC team win the prestigious 'Transformation Award' at the ITEC Awards 2022.

Provide Community, based in Colchester, has recently been crowned the winner of this year’s International Technology Enabled Care (ITEC) ‘Transformation’ Award.

We are absolutely delighted to receive this award. It is a true reflection of the outstanding partnership we have with Millbrook and Essex County Council.” — Mark Heasman, Group Chief Executive Director of Provide Community