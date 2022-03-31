Essex Community Healthcare Provider Wins National Transformation Award
Provide Community, based in Colchester, has recently been crowned the winner of this year’s International Technology Enabled Care (ITEC) ‘Transformation’ Award.
We are absolutely delighted to receive this award. It is a true reflection of the outstanding partnership we have with Millbrook and Essex County Council.”COLCHESTER, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winners of this year’s ITEC Awards were announced on Monday 28th March at a prestigious Gala Dinner held in Birmingham’s ICC, with a team within Provide Community being named the winner of the highly sought- after ‘Transformation’ award.
— Mark Heasman, Group Chief Executive Director of Provide Community
The partnership between Essex County Council, Coton Consultancy, Millbrook and Provide’s Carecall24 7, known as Essex TEC, was shortlisted for the ‘Transformation Award’.
This award recognises and celebrates those organisations that are transforming communities through innovative technologies. Together, the Essex TEC team were able to demonstrate how their work has accelerated the uptake of TEC across their broad network.
Provide’s Carecall24 7 service, which is part of the consortium, now runs a county-wide Monitoring and Response Service, which ensures that those who need extra support can carry on living safely and independently in their own homes. The service avoids unnecessary hospital admissions and ambulance call outs by offering a range of support options, ranging from seizure detection amongst epileptics and GSM tracking to help locate those with cognitive issues who may be lost and in need to help.
Mark Heasman, Group Chief Executive Director of Provide Community, said “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award. It is a true reflection of the outstanding partnership we have with Millbrook and Essex County Council and the imaginative synergy that has been created working together with them. As we look to live out our values of care, compassion and innovation here at Provide, this is yet another example of others recognising the tangible work that has been done to deliver these.”
Introduced in 2018, the ITEC Awards highlight the transformative impact that modern technology-enabled care services has on the lives of individuals across the UK; nominations are gathered across six different categories, including the Leadership Award and the TEC Hero Award.
Kerry Hooper, Assistant Director of Transformation and Support at Home, said “We are absolutely over the moon to have this award. We knew that we had developed something special but really did not think that we would get this sort of recognition. It is amazing!”
