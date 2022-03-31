Scott McCoy of Denver rejoins Cold Springs Partners as General Counsel

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott McCoy is proud to announce that he has rejoined Cold Springs Partners (CSP) as General Counsel and Managing Partner.

"It's great to be back with the CSP team. We have a fantastic team of people here who are enthusiastic about what we do. I am excited to assist the firm in meeting its objectives both for itself and its clients," said Scott.

He originally co-founded Cold Springs Partners in 2016. During that time, he split his time between Colorado and Virginia to work for the firm and its clients while running a small cattle farm in Bath County, VA.

CSP is a consulting and private equity firm in Denver, Colorado, that assists small startups and larger businesses with legal and other advice as they mature and progress. It offers legal counsel to businesses and individuals on a range of commercial, corporate, merger & acquisition, contract, and regulatory issues.

Furthermore, private equity has been an important part of CSP's business model from the beginning. "As we continue to invest in and support high-growth companies, we are always looking for new opportunities to expand our portfolio," said Scott. "I believe that my years of experience in the industry will be valuable as we move forward with our investment goals." Some of which are a mix of short-term market plays and focusing on longer-term hospitality investments.

For short-term market plays, the firm has already made a few investments and is looking to make more. Its investment philosophy is to find good companies with great management teams and help them scale their businesses.

On the other hand, hospitality investments are a bit more long-term. CSP's strategy is to find and invest in companies that have a niche product or service and are led by a great management team. "We want to help these companies grow and succeed in the long term," said Scott.

As CSP's General Counsel, he will be responsible for overseeing the firm's legal operations and providing advice on a broad range of legal matters. In addition, he will continue to be involved in the private equity side of the business.

Scott McCoy is a graduate of the University of Houston Law Center and has been admitted to practice law in Texas, Colorado, and Virginia (inactive).

In the same year that he received his J.D. degree, he was hired by ExxonMobil, a multinational energy firm where Scott spent the early years of his career advising company headquarters in Texas and Virginia on issues such as contract negotiations, litigation, and compliance. He then became Associate General Counsel of Thales USA, where he was in charge of the company's legal needs for several Thales affiliates in North America and Europe, as well as compliance and legal management for domestic and foreign affiliates, including mergers & acquisitions to commercial and government contracts to litigation.

After almost a decade in Thales, Scott joined Siemens Government Technologies and became Vice President, Secretary, and Compliance Officer. Here, he directed a group of contract managers, regulatory experts, paralegals, and lawyers as well as advised on matters such as contracts, litigation, licensing, M&A, and more. Scott also implemented industry best practices in its compliance program, resulting in enhanced standards and effective operational audits.

After Siemens, he decided to juggle his time, handling his farm and CSP until he started working with Denver International Airport in 2021 as its Executive Vice President and General Counsel. As the airport’s senior legal executive, he developed and implemented an innovative approach to address years-long litigation and government enforcement actions in the air traffic control sector.

But as CSP started to invest in more companies, it needed more of Scott's time and expertise so he decided to rejoin the company as its General Counsel and Managing Partner. "I'm excited to be back at CSP and to continue working with the team to invest in great companies and help them grow," said Scott. "There are lots of opportunities out there, and I believe that CSP is well-positioned to take advantage of them."

