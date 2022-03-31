DNA Digital Data Storage Market to Grow at a CAGR of 61.29% | Exclusive Research By The Insight Partners

Synthesis Sequencing Segment to Lead Global DNA Digital Data Storage Market during 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new research study on “DNA Digital Data Storage Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Sequencing, Application and End User” the market is expected to grow from US$ 57.81 million in 2021 to US$ 1,761.49 million by 2028, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 62.9% during 2021–2028.

Various healthcare organizations are energetically involved in activities related to DNA data storage. Evonetix, Molecular Assemblies, DNA Script, Helixworks Technologies, Kilobaser, and Synthomics are among the startups working on DNA data storage. The US has various players operating in the global DNA digital data storage market. Also, Agilent Technologies Inc., CATALOG, and Microsoft Corporation are a few international companies offering their products and services across the country. Owing to the rising popularity and application of DNA digital data storage, market players are exploring potential opportunities by adopting organic and inorganic business strategies. For instance, in April 2021, PFU America Inc. (PFU) collaborated with the DNA Data Storage Alliance, directed by Twist Bioscience Corporation, Illumina Inc., Western Digital, and Microsoft. PFU is actively promoting digital transformation worldwide. Thus, the presence and active involvement of market players are propelling the adoption of DNA digital storage, further driving the growth of the DNA digital data storage market.

Illumina, Inc.; Twist Bioscience; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Molecular Assemblies; Quantum Corporation; CATALOG; Microsoft Corporation; Iridia, Inc.; DNA Script; and Evonetix; are among the leading companies operating in the DNA Digital Data Storage market.

Based on sequencing, the DNA digital data storage market is segmented synthesis sequencing, ion semiconductor sequencing, chain termination sequencing, ligation sequencing, and nanopore sequencing. The synthesis sequencing segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Sequencing by synthesis (SBS) technology utilizes four fluorescently labeled nucleotides to sequence the tens of millions of clusters on the flow cell surface in parallel. The market players are developing and offering solutions related to the segment which drives the segment growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on DNA Digital Data Storage Market

The global economy was severely affected due to the COVID-19 cases in the region. The rising occurrence rate of coronavirus results in increased stress on the region's healthcare system. The outbreak is expected to leverage the technology adoption and usability to streamline the process during the COVID-19 treatment. The healthcare service providers and the patients are adopting and prefer remote treatment through telemedicine, tele health, and avoiding visiting hospitals to prevent the COVID19 infection in the hospitals and clinics. Moreover, the DNA data storage technology in under development and the use by the general population or organizations is limited. In addition the DNA data storage is comparatively costly to the traditional data storage methods. The components required and the supplies are as per demand. Thus, the COVID19 has a minimal impact on the DNA digital data storage market and expected to boost the market at positive rate in the coming years.

DNA digital data storage is the method of encoding and decoding binary data to and from synthesized strands of DNA. The DNA has garnered interest as a medium for digital information storage due to its high storage density and durability that is superior to those of existing silicon-based storage media. Moreover, DNA’s four-letter nucleotide code provides a suitable coding environment that can be used in the same way that computers and other electrical devices employ binary digital code to represent any letter, digit, or other character.

Below is the list of the growth strategies done by the players operating in the DNA digital data storage market:

In Dec-2021 Twist Bioscience Corporation launched the Twist 96-Plex Library Prep Kit, a high-performance, cost-effective preparation kit for next-generation sequencing (NGS). Recently, new methods in genotyping by sequencing (GBS) have unlocked the potential for NGS to improve data quality and quantity, deliver significant improvements in lab workflows and reduce sample prep costs.

In Feb-20222 Twist Bioscience Corporation and Abcam announced a licensing agreement under which Abcam will use a proprietary Twist VHH phage library for antibody discovery, development and commercialization for research and diagnostic applications.

In Jan-2022 Twist Bioscience Corporation and Artisan Development Labs Inc. announced a collaboration to discover novel antibodies against five undisclosed targets, with an option to expand with additional targets.

In Dec-2021 CVS Health and Microsoft Corp announced a strategic alliance to develop innovative solutions to help consumers improve their health.

In Nov-2021 Kyndryl and Microsoft Corp announced a partnership that will combine their market-leading capabilities in service of enterprise customers.

