MediaOne Accredited as Pre-Approved Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) Vendor for Digital Marketing Solutions

With MediaOne, clients can kick-start their digital marketing with a pre-approved PSG vendor.

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaOne, one of Singapore’s award-winning and leading digital marketing agencies, has recently been accredited as a pre-approved digital marketing vendors under the Productivity Solution Grants (PSG) . The grant gives support to local businesses who wish to engage in digital marketing solutions with industry professionals.Serving over 2000 SME and MNC clients and 10 years of experience in the field, MediaOne is known for developing cutting edge machine learning-based solutions that deliver exceptional results for clients. The company’s mission is to be a leading regional digital marketing consultant and business partner to their clients by helping them succeed in the digital world. Since inception, MediaOne boasts the knowledge, vast experience, and proprietary technology to analyse and predict upcoming trends, allowing the team to strategize effectively. With MediaOne as a pre-approved vendor, budget will no longer be a constraint for many local businesses to gain access to premium digital marketing services and better, tailored solutions.According to MediaOne, the PSG grant is part of the Budget 2021 to help kickstart Singapore's businesses with digital marketing solutions or technological advancements. Receiving up to 70% funding support, this SME grant allows local businesses to start expanding digitally and tap into international marketplaces.Providing a comprehensive range of services, including Search Engine Optimization (SEO) , Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media, as well as website design and development, MediaOne is working towards being a one-stop solution for digital marketing by 2023. By receiving the PSG grant, more entrepreneurs and businesses in Singapore can benefit from their digital marketing services and accomplish more business objectives.Additionally, since MediaOne is a pre-approved PSG vendor, the agency can help more local businesses expand their online presence by improving their digital marketing strategies. For those starting out, MediaOne has designed go-to-market packages that accelerate SMEs, regardless of their digital capabilities, to quickly seize market share with affordable pricing.MediaOne supports businesses’ digital marketing objectives through:• Guaranteed expert agency with quality services• Providing up to 70% financial support• Building brand loyalty• Helping convert traffic into salesFor businesses considering digital transformation:1. Find out about available solutions at GoBusiness Gov Assist2. Choose the solutions company needs3. Request a quotation from an approved PSG vendor (unsigned)4. Contracts or payments should not be made before submitting a PSG application5. Submit application on the Business Grants Portal (BGP)For a complete step-to-step guide, click here About MediaOneMediaOne is a top digital marketing agency, known for its award-winning digital marketing strategies in Singapore. The agency has one of the highest success rates in the industry, well-equipped with professionals and proprietary technology that has resulted in many success stories for established global brands. Services include professional consulting, digital marketing suites like SEO, SEM, programmatic, social media, content marketing, email marketing, websites, and apps. MediaOne is also one of the first ISO-certified digital agencies in Singapore.