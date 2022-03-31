Property Technology: The Gateway to A Quicker, Easier, and Better Real Estate Promotion
EINPresswire.com/ -- As property hunters demand a new way to view their properties, the need for an advanced listing service grows exponentially. Now people can opt for various ways to display and introduce their properties, eliminating the need to approach several companies who often demand higher fees.
By adapting to the newest digital technologies and combining them with property marketing, agents and portals finally have a much better way for real estate promotion. Property Technology is the one that can do all the necessities for them. They can showcase their properties, giving customers a little tour and better insights into what the properties look like, with efficiency on the top. The promotion can offer a much better experience for the customers while effectively cutting the budget.
Understanding The Property Technology
So, what is property technology? Is it actually a thing now?
Property Technology, abbreviated as PropTech, is one technology that’s believed to make everyone’s jobs easier. Real estate companies, agents, or managers, may optimize this technology to showcase their projects better for the customers.
This technology is a beautiful result of the marriage of property marketing and modern-day technologies. Customers now don’t have to visit the properties on their own, spending their time and effort on the uncertainty. With the latest Augmented Reality and high-tech image capturing technology, it’s possible for them to see and explore the properties without leaving their homes. They can visit the virtual staging that has been created anytime they want.
Today, many real estate agencies are starting to use this technology as an effective method to market their properties. Although it’s still considered new, the potential of it to be the future method of property marketing globally is inevitable.
Residential Proptech and Commercial Proptech
There are two main segments of proptech: Residential and Commercial. Residential proptech facilitates the process between an individual and a property company for transactions. For example, residential proptech is used when someone is looking for a new house, renting an apartment or paying property rent.
Meanwhile, commercial proptech is more like a B2B business model, for example, property marketing activities, building operations, property investment, and so on.
Proptech’s History
As explained by 2ndKitchen, the origin of proptech is not officially known. However, in 2012 many companies that used this technology became popular. There were 72 real estate startups that were able to earn US$221 million in venture capital.
In addition, 2012 was also the year that Compass was founded, an online marketplace for selling and buying residential and commercial real estate. The company managed to raise Series A funding of 20 million US dollars with an evaluation of 150 million US dollars.
This fantastic funding has made Compass the world's first proptech unicorn. The proptech trend is also increasingly popular today. This is because, according to Crunchbase, there are already around 1,800 proptech companies that have collectively raised more than US$50 billion in venture capital as of May 2020.
The technology continued to develop up to the point of adapting to the modern industry, where high-tech peripherals were introduced. By combining the virtual reality technology, real estate agents now may create their own virtual staging that shows the actual condition of the property. The layout will be captured using the 360 camera and then later edited to include important information to explain the property better.
The Benefits of PropTech
The first advantage of proptech is a more secure payment system when compared to traditional real estate businesses. In the past, building owners or managers used to get rental payments through physical checks at the leasing office. Now payments from tenants will also be faster and safer because of this technology utilization.
The next advantage of proptech is the ease of marketing products by property owners or managers. The property marketing process is not an easy thing. The reason is highly related to price; to better market the properties, they need to have more money.
However, now there are many proptech companies that use internet technology to market their products. For example, they can market their real estate through email marketing and content marketing such as social media or blogs.
Now with the adaptation of VR technology, they can even create a virtual staging to provide better visualization of the property’s actual condition. After capturing the layout using the 360 camera, they may later edit it by adding any information about specific spaces or rooms in the house, giving the customers a better understanding of the location.
Surely, all of these can’t be done without using a proper tool. Real estate agents may opt for several best property technology tools; one of them is PropTexx.
About PropTexx
Let us take you on a journey to understand what PropTexx actually is. PropTexx exists as a tool in the form of a website to solve many problems that are highly related to immersive media content. Real estate agents usually spend much of their time capturing the environment using 360 cameras, going to other places for obtaining the floor plans, moving to other locations for photo or video editing, hiring someone to create landing pages, etc.
PropTexx has successfully integrated all of these steps into one effective and fast turnaround tool that can be obtained at a fair price. It’s the all-in-one solution for property marketing that’s supported by AI services that have been developed through the long years of R&D that is highly focused on customer trends and preferences.
By visiting the landing page, you may choose which plan suits you the most at a dollar starting price. All things from the basic to the most comprehensive ones are here. Choose the best services to create the top virtual staging to be served to potential customers.
PropTexx helps real estate companies, agents, managers, and professionals to enhance their online property promotion methods. By using the service from PropTexx, everyone can now grow and sell more in this wide digital space by drastically improving the buyers’ experience visually through virtual staging, virtual renovation, sky change options, and much more.
Conclusion
This PropTech technology is still in its developing stage. As the market continues to adopt modern technologies, the true value of property technology will inevitably be seen.
Looking at the acceptance of proptech in the modern world like blockchain or the virtual world, it’s obvious that big companies in the field of travel, real estate, and leisure might dig deeper into this technology.
By offering unique and immersive content to drive customer interaction, proptech is irresistible for various industries. Let us look forward to the journey ahead.
Gennady Udod
