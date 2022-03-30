Submit Release
Maine's Vietnam War veterans honored

AUGUSTA — Maine’s Vietnam veterans were honored Tuesday at a ceremony in Capitol Park.

Tuesday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

To honor the occasion, a wreath-laying ceremony took place at the state’s Vietnam War Memorial to remember the more than 48,000 Maine men and women who served during the Vietnam War.

“The memories of Vietnam still haunt us, but they can also heal. We can never fully repay our debt to Maine’s veterans or erase the mistakes of our past, but we can start by remembering and honoring their service,” Governor Janet Mills said.

Maj. Gen. Doug Farnham, who is commissioner of the Maine Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management, and Maine Bureau of Veterans Services Director David Richmond also took part in the ceremony.

 

